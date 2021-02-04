Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Wyatt Horton, 23, Paulding, apprentice lineman, and Julia McTaggart, 22, Millington, Mich., marketing coordinator.

Christopher Speelman, 52, Paulding, laborer, and Theresa Frederick, 51, Defiance, laborer.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Jose Saul Avila Martinez, Haviland, vs. Mayra Azucena Arias Cruz, La Ceiba, Colonia Menonita Calle Principal, Honduras. Parental rights and responsibilities.

Credit Adjustments Inc., Defiance, vs. Misty Brehm, Paulding. Money judgment.

Ashley Richardson, Warren, Ind., vs. James Dunno, Paulding. Registration of foreign support order.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Linda Baumert, Antwerp. Money judgment.

Robert Fisher, Van Wert, and Angela Fisher, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.

Journal entries

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Felipe and Juanita Velasquez to Adreana and Alexander Lopez, Sec. 23, 1.245 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Angela Miller to Jimmie Praul, Sec. 19, lots 15-16 (less north 28 feet to State of Ohio), 0.124 acres.

Angela Merkle to Jimmie Praul, Sec. 30, 0.183 acres.

Brown Township —

Kathleen Verhoff to Robert and Kathleen Verhoff, Sec. 8, lots 4-5, Coder Parcels, 2.99 acres.

Robert and Janice Merriman to Robert Merriman, Sec. 32, 10.047 acres.

Carryall Township —

D.C. English, life estate, to Donn English, Sec. 25, 53.443 acres.

Emerald Township —

Kathryn Deatrick, life estate, to William Deatrick, Sec. 11, 80 acres.

Harrison Township —

Patrick Molitor to Thornell Farm Properties LLC, Sec. 13, 40 acres.

Antwerp Village —

State of Ohio to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., lot 5, Block C, 0.303 acres.

Haviland Village —

Phillip and Dawn Lawrence to Neil and Sandra Stoller, lots 4-6, 0.2893 acres; Sec. 25, outlots, 0.1818 acres.

Paulding Village —

Eleanor Brune, life estate, to William Brune, et al, lot 33, Schultz Add., 0.3207 acres.

Stacey Butler to Stacey and Brian Rinebolt, lot 28, Schultz Add., 0.178 acres; lot 25, Schultz Add., 0.1133 acres.

