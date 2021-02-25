Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Joseph Vance, 35, Paulding, roadway worker, and Jualina Dull, 33, Paulding, janitor.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Russell Figert, Antwerp, vs. Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Columbus. Administrative appeal.
Elaine Corral, Paulding, and Nicholas Corral, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Trevor Webb, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 14, 0.5165 acres.
Eugene and Margaret Batt to Alex and Nikole Menendez, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 17, 0.5165 acres.
Chon and Josephine Salinas to Josephine Salinas, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allot., lot 14, 0.4293 acres; Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Brown Township —
Samuel Davis to Samuel Davis, Sec. 17, lot 34, part of tract 4 and north end tract 5, 0.5482 acres.
Carryall Township —
Keith Derck to Keith Derck, Sec. 22, 6.146 acres.
Emerald Township —
Inergy Propane LLC to Kevin and Janet Atkins, Sec. 6, 2.418 acres.
Jackson Township —
Betsy Aldred, trustee, to Jon and Lesley Parrett, Sec. 18, 80 acres.
Paulding Township —
Jerry Klopfenstein, trustee, et al, to Abram Klopfenstein, Sec. 33, 0.74 acres.
Washington Township —
Penny Buehrer, et al, to Marie Stahl, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Stanley and Janette Coplin to Jan Merriman, Sec. 5, 3 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Kenneth and Patricia Lowe to Patricia Lowe, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lot 8, 0.5877 acres.
Cecil Village —
State of Ohio Department of Transportation to MCG II LLC, Sec. 14, 14.959 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Bernadette Bennett to Tyler Showalter, Sec. 26, Kinkade First Add., lots 20 and 23, 0.4 acres.
Donald Stahl to Richard Stall and Charleen Youngblutt, Sec. 24, lot 28, 0.2 acres.
Latty Village —
Kimberly Lare, trustee, to Kimberly Lare, Sec. 21, 20 acres.
Paulding Village —
Arrowhead Real Estate LLC to Mark Lampert, Gasser Second Add., lot 9, 0.1 acres.
Davetti Koskela to Jacob and Cierra Moran, Noneman Second Add., lot 18, 0.1653 acres.
Kenneth and Sandra Cox to Sandra Cox, Noneman Second Add., lot 6, 0.1006 acres; Sec. 12, 0.0647 acres.
Payne Village —
Steven and Donna Crowley to Jared Eklund, Townline Acres Add., lot 16, 0.2583 acres.
Kenneth and Sandra Cox to Sandra Cox, Gibson Third Add., lot 34, 0.1707 acres.
