Paulding County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Matthew Jones, 45, Defiance, disabled, and Danielle Powers, 29, Lake Mills, Wis., unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Leighton and Melissa Mullins, Defiance. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Melissa Mullins, Grover Hill; Kevin McGrath II, Grover Hill; Hunter Financial, Troy, Mich. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jeffery Spoor, Defiance; James Cereghin, Defiance. Foreclosure.
Jeffrey McDaniels, Fort Wayne, Ind., and Kelly McDaniels, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Randy Coleman, Cloverdale, vs. Lorna Coleman, Delphos. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Tamera Anderson to Matthew Scott, Sec. 30, 0.418 acres.
Ronald and Mary Carder to Christopher Carder, Sec. 19, 2.48 acres.
Cory and Sanda Salisbury to Sanda Salisbury, Sec. 23, 3.74 acres.
Crane Township —
John and Barbara Wappes to John and Barbara Wappes (LE), Sec. 18, 3.269 acres.
John and Barbara Wappes to Pauline Curtis, Sec. 16, 2.321 acres.
Harrison Township —
Jeffrey and Laura Weaver to Chad and Brittney Richardson, Sec. 31, lot 10, 2 acres.
Jackson Township —
Catherine Fowler and Richard Arend to Catherine Fowler and Richard Arend, Sec. 14, 78.792 acres.
Richard Arend and Lorie Strable, trustees, to Richard Arend and Mary Arend, Sec. 22, 154.803 acres.
Latty Township —
Mary Shelton to Jacket Financial, LLC, Sec. 5, 3 acres.
Jon Sutton, et al, to Jon and Karen Sutton, Sec. 23, 40 acres.
Washington Township —
Todd and Karen Bidlack to Karen Bidlack, Sec. 33, 40.17 acres.
Gary Gudakunst, et al, to Gary Gudakunst, et al, Sec. 33, 77.574 acres; Sec. 34, 80 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Board of Education, Antwerp Local School District to Board of Education, Antwerp Local School District, Sec. 34, outlots, 35.078 acres.
Broughton Village —
Rickey and Bryce Greear to Gregory and Jessica Schultz, Sec. 32, outlots, 0.877 acres.
Cecil Village —
Anthony Finfrock to Charles and Christine Everett, Sec. 11, outlots, 1.095 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Ginna Hinchcliff Lawson to Ginna Hinchcliff and Chase Dunderman, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., Lot 29, 0.252 acres.
Alberta Welch (LE), to James Welch, et al, Sec. 26, outlot 54, 3 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Rebecca Imler to Donald and Rebecca Ladd, lots 118-119, 0.4 acres.
Paulding Village —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Sabryna Allen, outlot 1, 1 acre.
Todd Schweller to Andriel Cardoso and Ariana Garrido, Noneman Emerald Acres allot. No. 3, lot 145, 0.258 acres.
Dovetail Development LTD to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, Cullen Add., lot 21, 0.152 acres; Dix Second Add., lots 43-44, 0.212 acres; lot 194, 0.2 acres; Sec. 12, outlots, lot 32, 0.246 acres; Sec. 12, outlots, lot 6, 0.182 acres.
Bueter Properties, LLC, to Bueter Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, outlots, 1.515 acres.
Payne Village —
Cathy Moss to Fred and Kimberly Birkhold, Gibson Third Add., lot 30, 0.171 acres.
Timothy Wolford to Caleb Wolford, outlots, Gibson’s Sub., Lot 63, 0.289 acres.
Nicole Smith to Carol Evans, Gibson First Add., Lot 102, 0.148 acres.
Scott Village —
Angela Simindinger to JKP Rentals, LLC, Sec. 36, outlots, 0.329 acres.
