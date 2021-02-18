Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Megan Zizelman, Celina, vs. Jacob Stoller, Paulding, and Dylan Tumbleson, Convoy. Personal injury.

Real estate transfers

Harrison Township —

Richard and Renee King to Quinn and Sandi Steffen, Sec. 13, 1 acre.

Paulding Township —

Brett Riggenbach to Witmer Cattle Co. LLC, Sec. 15, lots 1-2, Morrow Parcels, 1.01 acres.

Washington Township —

Christopher Pruden, et al, to Kimberlie Bowen, Sec. 27, 8 acres; Sec. 29, 37.52 acres.

Patrick Pruden, et al, to Christopher Pruden, Sec. 17, 94.363 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Mary Leinard to Gateside Fund I LLC, Sec. 28, outlots, 0.53 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Gabriel Buchman to Weiseco Real Estate Ltd., lot 5, Floyd Burt Add., 0.2 acres.

Natco Enterprises Ltd. to Weiseco Real Estate Ltd., lot 19, 0.2 acres; lots 127-129 (10 feet lot 126), 1.0453 acres; lot 1, Hake Add., 0.0136 acres; lots 11-12, Taylor Add., 0.3144 acres; Sec. 27, lot 15, outlots, 0.1436 acres.

