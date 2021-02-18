Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Megan Zizelman, Celina, vs. Jacob Stoller, Paulding, and Dylan Tumbleson, Convoy. Personal injury.
Real estate transfers
Harrison Township —
Richard and Renee King to Quinn and Sandi Steffen, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Paulding Township —
Brett Riggenbach to Witmer Cattle Co. LLC, Sec. 15, lots 1-2, Morrow Parcels, 1.01 acres.
Washington Township —
Christopher Pruden, et al, to Kimberlie Bowen, Sec. 27, 8 acres; Sec. 29, 37.52 acres.
Patrick Pruden, et al, to Christopher Pruden, Sec. 17, 94.363 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Mary Leinard to Gateside Fund I LLC, Sec. 28, outlots, 0.53 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Gabriel Buchman to Weiseco Real Estate Ltd., lot 5, Floyd Burt Add., 0.2 acres.
Natco Enterprises Ltd. to Weiseco Real Estate Ltd., lot 19, 0.2 acres; lots 127-129 (10 feet lot 126), 1.0453 acres; lot 1, Hake Add., 0.0136 acres; lots 11-12, Taylor Add., 0.3144 acres; Sec. 27, lot 15, outlots, 0.1436 acres.
