Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Robert Norling, Paulding, and Angela Norling, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.

Kristi Megdadi, Oakwood, and Ali Megdadi, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Zachary Sherry, Paulding, and Kylei Sherry, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.

Lacey Schmidt, Paulding, vs. Eric Schmidt, Melrose. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Cecil Village —

David and Robert Adkins to Robert Adkins, Sec. 14, outlots, 0.982 acres; Sec. 14, outlots, 0.481 acres; Sec. 14, lot 25, outlots, 0.509 acres.

Paulding Village —

Steve Foltz to Rebecca Verfaille, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 14-15, 0.5165 acres.

Payne Village —

Stanley Mansfield to Danny and Constance Miles, Young Sub., lots 2-3, 0.3018 acres.

Load comments