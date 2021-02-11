Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Robert Norling, Paulding, and Angela Norling, Paulding. Dissolution of marriage.
Kristi Megdadi, Oakwood, and Ali Megdadi, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Zachary Sherry, Paulding, and Kylei Sherry, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Lacey Schmidt, Paulding, vs. Eric Schmidt, Melrose. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Cecil Village —
David and Robert Adkins to Robert Adkins, Sec. 14, outlots, 0.982 acres; Sec. 14, outlots, 0.481 acres; Sec. 14, lot 25, outlots, 0.509 acres.
Paulding Village —
Steve Foltz to Rebecca Verfaille, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 14-15, 0.5165 acres.
Payne Village —
Stanley Mansfield to Danny and Constance Miles, Young Sub., lots 2-3, 0.3018 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.