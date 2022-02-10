Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Brittany Clevenger, Payne, and Michael Clevenger, Payne. Dissolution of marriage.
Jerry Brittsan, Cecil, and Brenda Brittsan, Cecil. Divorce.
Mary Jo Miller, Grover Hill, and Susan Miller, Grover Hill. Partition complaint.
Accelerated Inventory Management, LLC, Austin, Texas, vs. Misti Simonin, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Charles Ankney to Charles Ankney, Sec. 30, Ball Parcels, lots 31-32, 0.230 acres.
Karen Heilshorn, et al, to Victoria Heilshorn, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lot 35, 0.7 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
David and Deborah Mielke to Adam Mielke, trustee, Sec. 3, 15.078 acres; Sec. 3, 15.078 acres.
Carryall Township —
Martha Lengacher to Kenzie and Victoria Clemens, Sec. 32, 1.053 acres.
Emerald Township —
Julie Luther to Asher Viers, Sec. 6, 10.810 acres.
Harrison Township —
Stephen and Sharon Doctor to Stephen Doctor, Sec. 35, Horney Riverview, lot 13, 0.344 acres.
Latty Township —
William and Janet Ross to J&J Ross Farms Family Limited Partnership, Sec. 25, 2.713 acres.
Patricia Bidlack to Dustin and Jennafer Miller, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Paulding Township —
Connie Gordon, et al, to Connie Gordon, et al, Sec. 26, 4.461 acres; Sec. 26, 75.539 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Ryan and Amber Deel to Bernardino Lopez, Sec. 26, Kinkade Add., lot 10, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Russell and Kathryn Parrish, life estates, to Karen Burnett, trustee, and Patricia Porter, trustee, Noneman DeMuth Allot., lots 19-20, 0.258 acres.
Payne Village —
Barton Mansfield Jr. to J Schmidt Farms, LLC, Townline Acres Add., lot 21, 0.258 acres.
Sally Roddy to Sally Roddy, Gibson’s Sub., outlots, lot 51, 0.879 acres.
