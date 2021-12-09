Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
George Richhart, Antwerp; Tanner and Andrew Lause, Fort Jennings, vs. Donald Vibbert and Buffy Nash, Convoy. Personal injury complaint.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, Calif., vs. Tiffany Wilson, Payne. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Mary Lloyd, life estate, to Mary Lloyd, life estate, Sec. 25, 40 acres; Sec. 36, 60 acres; Sec. 36, 20 acres.
Joseph and Angela Lloyd to Joseph Lloyd, Sec. 25, 5.042 acres.
Laurie Lucas to Clifford and Laurie Lucas, Sec. 19, Six Mile Bay Subdiv., lots 11-13, 0.717 acres; lots 22-23, 0.446 acres.
Chuck and Jacquie Halker to Scott and Brenda Vorst, Sec. 19, cottage on Treglia Farm 5-Span Vacationland.
Jason Davis to Edwin and Ashley Kimmel III, Sec. 21, 10.152 acres.
Carryall Township —
Edward Meyer to Thomas and Sarah Derck, Sec. 22, 7.76 acres; Sec. 22, 21.577 acres.
Crane Township —
Mark Rasey to Lokarmon Moot, Sec. 21, 10.14 acres.
Harrison Township —
Karen Krouse, trustee, to Karen Krouse, Sec. 25, 37 acres; Sec. 35, 13.13 acres.
William and Linda Schmidt Sr. to Linda Schmidt, Sec. 28, 0.68 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Margaret Hissong to Mary Slusher, et al, lots 26 & 34 (north 17 feet), 0.141 acres.
Matthew Forbes to Jenna Henschen, Sec. 33, outlots, 0.13 acres.
Matthew Forbes to Matthew Forbes, Sec. 28, outlots, 0.37 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Weiseco Real Estate LTD to Fort Brown Rentals, LLC, Floyd Burt Add., lot 5, 0.2 acres.
Oakwood Development Company to Rick Dobbelaere, lot 87, 0.052 acres.
Oakwood Development Company to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, lot 87, 0.052 acres.
T3 Properties, LLC to Grant Mefferd, lots 124-125, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Brian and Terra Gorrell to William and Leanne DenHerder, Hartzog Country Side Estates, lot 19, 0.297 acres.
Timothy Bakle, trustee, RFK Property Group, LLC, Sec. 12, outlots, lot 1, 0.434 acres.
Payne Village —
William and Linda Schmidt to Linda Schmidt, Proxmire Payne Allot, lot 2, 0.301 acres.
