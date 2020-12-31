Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Mitchell Snyder, Payne, vs. Julia Snyder, Payne. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Thomas Webb to Jeffrey and Sue Strausbaugh, Sec. 19, 0.131 acres; Sec. 19, 0.743 acres.

Terry and Tammy Temple to Chad Brigner, Sec. 31, lot 3, cottage on Blockberger leased land, 0 acres.

Harrison Township —

Mary Eicher to Aimee Stewart and Brandon Yocum, Sec. 4, 10.068 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Roger and Patricia Eckart to Chad Long, lots 35-36, 0.2818 acres, 0.2773 acres.

