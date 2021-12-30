Paulding County
Common Pleas
Marriage licenses
Erika Lee, 48, Paulding, program assistant, and Douglas Johanns, 58, Paulding, staking technician.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Stephen Sholl, et al, to Stephen Sholl, et al, Sec. 26, 38.359 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Stephen Sholl, et al, to Bruce Sholl, Sec. 27, 60 acres.
Carroll Conley to Harvey and Caci Hyman, Sec. 36, 10 acres.
Roger and Patricia Eckart to Ryan Varner, Sec. 27, 5.935 acres.
Benton Township —
Rebecca Coomer to Austin Miller, Sec. 6, 45.72 acres; Sec. 6, 39.11 acres.
Crane Township —
Ray Goyings to Ray Goyings (LE), Sec. 35, 40.367 acres; Sec. 35, 2.541 acres; Sec. 36, 40.237 acres; Sec. 36, 114.299 acres.
Emerald Township —
Ray Goyings to Ray Goyings (LE), Sec. 30, 76.454 acres; Sec. 31, 0.26 acres; Sec. 31, 127.89 acres.
Harrison Township —
Karen Krouse, et al, to David and Carol Krouse, et al, Sec. 35, 13.13 acres.
Carryall Trucking LTD to Thomas Heck, Sec. 3, 40 acres.
Paulding Township —
Ray Goyings to Ray Goyings (LE), Sec. 1, 1 acre; Sec. 1, 235.717 acres.
Haviland Village —
George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, to ATGT LLC, Sec. 25, outlots, lot 25003, 5.255 acres; lots 25006-25007, 11.526 acres; Sec. 26, outlots, 40.942 acres.
Latty Village —
Thomas Piercy to Wendell and Jennifer Thomas, Rixsom North, lots 92-93, 0.4 acres; outlots, lot D, 0.042 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Faye Kamphaus to Fort Brown Rentals LLC, Sec. 26, outlots, lot 2, 0.313 acres.
Paulding Village —
Bonnie Griffiths, trustee, to Hacker Combs, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, lots 103-104, 0.234 acres.
Christopher Plummer to Alex Folz, lot 68, 0.224 acres.
Ray Goyings to Ray Goyings (LE), Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, lot 17 (north 50 feet) and lot 18 (south 50 feet), 0.845 acres; Sec. 1, outlots, 37.746 acres.
Brian Davis, et al, to Robert and Holly Davis II, et al, lot 161 (less 18.5 feet), 0.145 acres.
Payne Village —
Jody Matthews to Sara Suffel and Raymon Matthews, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 1, 0.264 acres.
