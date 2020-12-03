Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Steven and Nancy Hale, Sherwood, and James Hale, Latty, vs. Kirl and Kelly Hale, Northport, Ala. Partition complaint.
Tyler and Abbey Burgei, Oakwood, vs. Jeremy Shaffer, Oakwood. Complaint of injunctive relief.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Jodi Carlisle, Paulding. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, vs. Bernard Flint (dec.) and unknown spouse; Michael Flint (dec.) and unknown spouse; Sharon Nelson (dec.) and unknown spouse; Gary Flint and unknown spouse, Dumas, Texas; Randy Flint and unknown spouse, Defiance. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Robert and Deborah Wannemacher, trustees, to Robert and Deborah Wannemacher, trustees, Sec. 2, 77.916 acres.
Robert and Deborah Wannemacher to Robert and Deborah Wannemacher, life estates, Sec. 11, 25.232 acres.
Brown Township —
David Nice, trustee, to Suds 24/7 Inc., Sec. 11, 79.26 acres, 60 acres; Sec. 12, 75.115 acres.
Crane Township —
Regina Bidlack to Philip and Vicky Hull, Sec. 12, 7.431 acres.
Home 4 You LLC to Richard and Melissa Froelich, Sec. 10, 5.924 acres.
Latty Township —
Lonnie Lytle to Lonnie Lytle, Sec. 26, 48.58 acres.
Paulding Township —
Robert and Deborah Wannemacher, trustees, to Robert and Deborah Wannemacher, life estates, Sec. 30, 6.5 acres, 33.937 acres.
Washington Township —
Penny Buehrer to Penny Buehrer, et al, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Antwerp Village —
Dennis Recker to Zachery and Brianne Hamick, lot 2, Dutchman’s Cove, 0.3375 acres.
Paulding Village —
H&S Investments to Richard and Hannah Schroeder III, lot 137, 0.0061 acres; lot 152, 0.1 acres.
