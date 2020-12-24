Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Michael Null, 42, Scott, mechanic, and Alexandra Chew, 33, Scott, student.
Joseph Vance, 35, Paulding, roadway worker, and Jualina Dull, 32, Paulding, custodial.
Ashlynn Taylor, 23, Oakwood, nurse, and Ryan Voll, 25, Oakwood, operator.
Nathan Rhonehouse, 37, Paulding, IE mechanic, and Kristen Lehman, 30, Paulding, production controller.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Sandra Salisbury, Defiance, and Cory Salisbury, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Blue Creek Township —
Caitlyn Schmidt and Nickole Kosan to Caitlyn Schmidt, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Brown Township —
Randal Bidlack to Nicky Cupp, 1.673 acres.
Douglas and Neil Baker to Danny Desota, Sec. 3, 3.37 acres.
Carryall Township —
Loren Demongeot, et al, to Gerald Demongeot, et al, Sec. 28, Part A, Don H. Lichty Parcels, 1.85 acres.
Emerald Township —
Brenda Bauer to Tracey Schroeder, Sec. 30, lot 12, Nolan Sub., 0.3903 acres.
Harrison Township —
George and Elizabeth Hedrick to George Hedrick, Sec. 2, 0.8 acres.
Jackson Township —
Donald and Connie Manz to Donald and Constance Manz, trustees, Sec. 4, 19.207 acres; Sec. 10, 32.965 acres.
Latty Township —
Jacquelyn and James Schmunk, life estates, to Jacquelyn Schmunk, life estate, Sec. 30, 30 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Haver Realty Company to Haver Realty Company, lots 25-26, Daggett First Add., 0.093 acres.
Haviland Village —
John and Judith Mumma, trustees, to Blane and Melinda Stoller, lots 191-192, 0.3306 acres.
Paulding Village —
Dianna Repp to Timothy and Dianna Shaffer, lot 25, Hartzog Country Side Estates, 0.2966 acres.
James Allen, et al, to Susan Brown, et al, outlots, 0.3949 acres.
Payne Village —
Charles and Kimberly Cook to Devford Properties, lot 4 (66 feet), block E, 0.1894 acres.
Scott Village —
Charles and Kimberly Cook to Devford Properties LLC, lot 34, 0.15 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.