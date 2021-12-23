Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
James Rodriguez, Fort Wayne, vs. Freddie Rodriguez, Antwerp; Mona Wurst, Russells Point, Ohio; Linda Scott, Riverside, Calif.; Joyce and Kenneth Wells, Sherwood; Rita Borowiak, Venice, Fla.; Hector Rodriguez, Antwerp; Calvary Investments, LLC, Hawthorne, N.Y.; Ohio Department of Taxation and Paulding County Treasurer. Complaint for partition.
MyCUMortgage, LLC, Beavercreek, vs. Zachary Litzenberg and unknown spouse, Payne; Sadie Litzenberg and unknown spouse, Payne; Ohio Department of Taxation; Paulding Wind Farm II, LLC. Foreclosure.
Wendell Spangler, Antwerp, and Kari Spangler, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Bennie Mora, Defiance, vs. Chelsea McMillen, Defiance. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Alex and Nikole Menendez to Jodie and Michael Lee, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 17, 0.517 acres.
Judy Shawver, life estate, to Judy Shawver, life estate, Sec. 30, 4.936 acres.
Benton Township —
Jane Collis and Judith Hammons to James and Jane Collis, et al, Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Marlene Schlatter to Marlene Schlatter, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 30, 0.482 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Paul and Amanda Morehead to Amanda Morehead, Sec. 5, 1 acre.
Brown Township —
Catherine Matson to Catherine Matson, Sec. 36, 40 acres.
Carryall Township —
Lawrence Culler to Lawrence and Cheryle Culler, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Emerald Township —
Jalaine Weber to Joe Bok and Kathryn Limber, trustees, Sec. 12, 1.096 acres.
Harrison Township —
Marion Mabis, life estate, to Mary Mabis, life estate, Sec. 3, 2.15 acres.
Washington Township —
John and Ruby Akers to John and Ruby Akers, Sec. 3, 0.872 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Braeden Hormann to Nickolas and Kaleigh McClain, Webber First Add., lot 23 (parts of lots 22, 24), 0.209 acres.
Haviland Village —
Paulding County Land Bank Reutilization Corp. to Diane Comer, lot 18, 0.165 acres.
Latty Village —
Michael Sinn to Jayden Sherry, lots 39-41, 0.197 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Gary and Julia Porter II to Jerry Rucker, et al, Floyd Burt Add., lot 1 (north half vacant alley), 0.215 acres; Sec. 35, outlots, 0.306 acres.
Paulding Village —
Kenneth Neff to Timothy and Giovanna Frazier, outlots, lot 4, 0.66 acres.
Harvey and Caci Hyman to Wendell Spangler, Flat Rock Development, lot 13, 0.336 acres.
Greg and Ann Reinhart to Juan Santos and Maria Santiago, Barnes Add., lot B, 0.1 acres.
Karl and Cynthia Koenig to Tanner and Kristen Kurilec, lots 60 and 69, 0.212 acres.
Greg and Ann Reinhart to Suzanne Laney, Noneman Add., lot 62-63, 0.292 acres.
Village of Paulding to Village of Paulding, lots 180 and 189, 0.099 acres.
Payne Village —
Austin and Chelsea Spiece to Austin and Chelsea Spiece, outlots, block G, lot 29, 0.386 acres.
Ray and Nancy Spiece, trustees, to Austin and Chelsea Spiece, outlots, block G, lot 29, 1.39 acres.
James Collis to James and Jane Collis, outlots, block G, lot 16, 0.647 acres; block G, lots 13 and 15, 0.738 acres ; Sec. 3, outlots, block G, east part lot 15 and north part lot 16, 0.454 acres.
Stephanie Poulson to Logan and Cassandra McCord, outlots, Gibson’s Sub., lots 52-54, 2.445 acres.
