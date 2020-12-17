Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Julie Thomas, Cecil, vs. David Thomas, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Frank and Margaret Merritt, life estates, et al, to Margaret Merritt, life estate, Sec. 20, lot 3, Tom’s Sub., 0.2888 acres; Sec. 20, 1.523 acres.
Brian and Sandra Schick to Twenty Acres LLC, Sec. 21, 20.306 acres.
Debra and Mark Graf to Mark Graf Sr., Sec. 32, 2.383 acres;
Debra Graf to Mark Graf Sr., Sec. 32, 6.309 acres.
Crane Township —
Betsy Rice to Scott and Jamie Rice, Sec. 2, 6.36 acres.
Victor Bennett to Steven Bennett and Janann DeVaux, Sec. 4, 1.851 acres.
Harrison Township —
Michael Johnson, et al, to Gary and Jane Benschneider, Sec. 25, 40 acres; Sec. 26, 38 acres.
Jackson Township —
Ray and Sharon Johanns to Ray and Sharon Johanns, life estates, Sec. 6, 70.351 acres; Sec. 6, 1.63 acres; Sec. 6, 0.91 acres; Sec. 6, 5.14 acres.
Groeneweg Real Estate LLC to Garrett and Rachel Atkins, Sec. 6, 5.003 acres.
Russel Arend, trustee, to Richard Arend, trustee, Sec. 8, 77.488 acres; Sec. 12, 98.3 acres; Sec. 13, 5.856 acres; Sec. 14, 78.792 acres; Sec. 15, 50.679 acres; Sec. 20, 40.779 acres; Sec. 22, 154.803 acres.
Latty Township —
Russel Arend, trustee, to Richard Arend, trustee, Sec. 4, 160 acres.
Jean Jenkins to Rayven Decker, Sec. 26, 4.394 acres.
Paulding Township —
Adam Stairhime to Christopher Ott, Sec. 18, 4.894 acres.
Cecil Village —
Choosers Inc. to Walter Lang, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 8, 0.4421 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Courtney Adams, et al, to Bryce Slattman, Sec. 24, Meyer Add., lots 5-6, 0.3273 acres.
Paulding Village —
Kevin Rhodes to Ian Sweany, Dix First Add., lot 7, 0.2015 acres.
James Corkern to Tracey Phlipot, Dix Second Add., lot 20, 0.2 acres.
Garrett Atkins to Donna Anneken, Sec. 12, outlot 17, 0.241 acres.
