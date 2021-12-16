Paulding County
Common Pleas
Marriage licenses
Brandon Headley, 39, Cecil, manager, and Alisha Hablawetz, 30, Cecil, EFDA.
Kaitlin Rodriguez, 27, Oakwood, factory worker, and Christopher Pier, 28, Oakwood, factory worker.
Jessica Casper, 38, Scott, customer service, and Robert Andrist, 43, Cecil, domestic engineer.
On the docket
Karissa Boyd, Antwerp, and Kenneth Boyd, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Robert Estle, Defiance, and Cheri Estle, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Chad and Carla Goff to Carla Goff, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev. No. 2, lots 21-22, 1.12 acres.
Brock and Brooke Clemens to David and Phyllis Rauh, Sec. 22, 5.413 acres.
Scott and Misty Rison to Jonathan and Gertrude Hahn, Sec. 19, Auglaize Country Club RSA, lots 9-10, 0.516 acres.
Elizabeth Zuber to Monica McDaniel, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2, lot 47, 0.432 acres.
Margaret Mathys to Jody Kaiser, Sec. 21, 5.181 acres.
Benton Township —
Delores Laukhuf, trustee, to Christopher and Rachel Laukhuf, Sec. 24, 40 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Delores Laukhuf, trustee, to Delores Laukhuf, trustee, Sec. 23, 100 acres.
Delores Laukhuf, trustee, to Greentop Acres, LLC, Sec. 23, 20 acres; Sec. 32, 80 acres.
Schuyler Cook to Rivercourt Place, LLC, Sec. 36, 78.5 acres.
Brown Township —
Emma Grimes, life estate, to Valerie Wagner, et al, Sec. 3, 20 acres; Sec. 3, 10 acres.
Mark Spangler to Mark and Laura Spangler, Sec. 1, 0.557 acres.
Carryall Township —
Joshua Hahn to Joshua and Chelsey Hahn, Sec. 3, 17.453 acres.
Emerald Township —
David and Julie Thomas to Julie Thomas, Sec. 20, 3.474 acres.
Jackson Township —
Barbara Sorg, trustee, to B2B Land, LLC, Sec. 21, 90.624 acres; Sec. 21, 12.306 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Robert and Doris Hawley to Paula Slattman and Kelsey Eckhart, block C, lot 1, 0.288 acres.
Michael Stewart and Georgiana Howe to Michael Stewart and Georgiana Howe, Sec. 27, outlots, 2.118 acres.
Randall Ott to Randall Ott, Sec. 27, outlots, 0.47 acres.
Cecil Village —
Cecil Grain & Feed Inc. to Miller Family Elevator, LLC, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 22, 1.982 acres.
Melrose Village —
Michael Hill to Zachary Timbrook, lots 180-182, 0.544 acres.
Paulding Village —
Todd Schweller to Upgrade Properties, LLC, Gasser Second Add., lot 36, 0.2 acres.
Michael Gamble to Michael Gamble, Barnes Add., lots 31-33, 0.312 acres.
Payne Village —
St. Paul United Methodist Church to Jennifer Perl, outlots, block G, lots 24-25, 0.204 acres.
