Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Robert Bowers, 47, Paulding, SSDI, and Virginia Moyer, 48, Paulding, SSA.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Alyssa Price, Paulding. Money judgment.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC (assignee of Citibank), Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Ken Kohart, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Henrietta Yoder, et al, to Nicholas and Jessica Merritt, Sec. 20, Tom’s Sub., lots 2-3; Sec. 20, parcel B, 1.477 acres.
Leta Sholl to Stephen Sholl, et al, Sec. 26, 36.996 acres, 38.359 acres, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 60 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Darl and Iva Stoller, life estates, to Iva Stoller, life estate, Sec. 10, 76.879 acres.
Brown Township —
Michelle Sherry to Thomas Carlisle, Sec. 29, 1.875 acres.
Crane Township —
Gerald Minck, et al, to JF Minck Family Farm, Sec. 2, 70.664 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Kuhn, life estate, to Mary Kuhn, life estate, Sec. 22, 15.285 acres, 5 acres, 5 acres, 37.45 acres; Sec. 27, 31.34 acres, 46.9 acres, 3.1 acres; Sec. 28, 23.743 acres, 20.033 acres, 20.033 acres.
Jackson Township —
Bryce Greear to William Kirn, Sec. 33, 0.55 acres.
Justine Daniels, life estate, and French Britt to Justine Daniels, life estate, and French Britt, Sec. 8, 0.36 acres; Sec. 8, 0.15 acres.
Frenchie Britt to Frenchie Britt, Sec. 8, 0.11 acres.
Brittany Daeger to Brittany Daeger, Sec. 8, 1.249 acres.
Seller unknown to Roger Manz, Sec. 10, 17.515 acres.
Latty Township —
Vern and Tonya Sanderson to Daniel and Sarah Selzer, Sec. 4, 3 acres.
Antwerp Village —
June Temple to Sandra Temple, et al, lot 21, Marilyn-Doris Add., 0.1492 acres.
Broughton Village —
Janet and William Vinson, et al, to George and Rachel Kelly, Sec. 32, outlots, lot 22, 1.238 acres.
Latty Village —
Darl and Iva Stoller, trustees, to Iva Stoller, trustee, Sec. 36, outlots, lot 1, 0.4 acres.
Paulding Village —
Joann Price to Kucera Hull, lot 12, Latty Add., 0.2 acres.
Community Improvement Corp. of Paulding to NSL Properties LLC, lots 184-185, 0.30 acres.
Ronald Winner, trustee, to Blue Buckeye Properties LLC, lot 219, 0.2242 acres; lot 214, 0.0773 acres.
Payne Village —
Jennifer O’Shaughnessy to Bradley and Jennifer Rust, lots 2-3, Townline Acres Add., 0.3616 acres.
Carolyn Kratzman to Lisa Walker, lot 6, Gibson Third Add., 0.1736 acres.
