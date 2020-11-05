Paulding County
On the docket
Journal entries
Lacey Schmidt, Paulding, vs. Eric Schmidt, Paulding. Support order.
Randy and Cynthia Bell, Antwerp, vs. Brown Concrete & Construction LLC, care of Elizabeth Brown, statutory agent, Montpelier; Matt Brown, Montpelier. Breach of contract.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Kenneth Nally to Scott and Rebecca Wolfrum, Sec. 21, 0.84 acres.
Benton Township —
Mildred Cadwallader to Anthony and Rebecca Campos, trustees, Sec. 3, lot 22, Mooney Meadows, 1.1529 acres.
Brown Township —
Manford Carnahan to Sharon Carnahan, Sec. 3, 26 acres.
Manford and Sharon Carnahan to Sharon Carnahan, Sec. 4, 40 acres.
James and Grace Deitering to Brandi and Matthew Birr, Sec. 20, lots 23-25, Cooper Riverview Sub., 0.1492 acres.
Carryall Township —
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Michael and Nicole Gerhardt, Sec. 18, 1.56 acres.
Crane Township —
Norma Jean Beauge, life estate, et al, to Danny Middaugh, Sec. 15, lot 3, Noneman Crane Acres, 0.539 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Jo Welch to Cynthia Luther and Daniel Welch, Sec. 17, 40 acres; Sec. 20, 120.263 acres.
Jackson Township —
Josiah and Alison Stoller to Josiah and Alison Stoller, Sec. 31, 1.198 acres.
Latty Township —
Darlene Emery to Kenneth and Suzanne Decker, Sec. 23, 17.97 acres.
William and Janet Ross to J&J Ross Farms Family Limited Partnership, Sec. 24, 4 acres.
Paulding Township —
Michael Wilhelm to Sabrina Nelson and Thomas Reed, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Washington Township —
Donna Stahl, life estate, to Penny Buehrer, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Lonnie and Susan Miller to Susan Miller, Sec. 31, 80 acres.
Paulding Village —
Paul Zizelman to Arthur and Carol Simonin, lot 31, Noneman Second Add., 0.1653 acres.
Ronald Winner, life estate, to Ronald Winner, trustee, lot 219, 0.2242 acres.
