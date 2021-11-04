Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Dianna Goodwin, 58, Paulding, homemaker, and Timothy Goodwin, 58, Paulding, mechanic.
Nicole Bradbury, 21, Paulding, unemployed, and Cody Worman, 30, Paulding, furnace operator.
Kesia Jones, 32, Paulding, McDonald’s, and Charles Combs, 46, Paulding, tow truck driver.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., vs. Michael Davis, Melrose. Money judgment.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc., Irvine, Calif., vs. Charles Crouch, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Brian Saylor to Keith Gray, Sec. 20, Noneman Auglaize Allot., Lot 16, 0.429 acres; Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Betty Jutte to Mycah Grandstaff and Leandryce Miller, Sec. 30, Auglaize Dev. Corps Parcels, parcel 26, 0.234 acres.
David and Michelle Kortokrax to David and Michelle Kortokrax, trustees, Sec. 30, Wally World Sub., Lot 5, 0.189 acres.
Benton Township —
Timothy and Geri Freiburger to Michael and Jenna Sturges, Sec. 4, 5.531 acres.
Estohn LLC to Estohn LLC, Sec. 3, 89.01 acres.
Brady R&K Corp. to A&T Ruthman, LLC, Sec. 16, 118.24 acres; Sec. 17, 15 acres.
Carryall Township —
Berl and Renee Reading Jr. to Christopher and Kimberly Ryan, Sec. 3, 1.888 acres.
Dorothy Schlegel to Christopher Bechtol, Sec. 32, 2.108 acres.
Emerald Township —
Vicente and Tomas Rodriguez to Yolanda Dalton, Sec. 22, Canal Vier Sub., Lot 30, 0.482 acres.
Harrison Township —
Stephen Reznikov to Jarrod Childs, Sec. 35, Horney Parcels No. 2, Lot 4, 0.344 acres.
Paulding Township —
Noneman Family Farms LLC to Kristin Noneman, Sec. 14, 14.48 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Jonathan Miller to Olen McMichael, Schoolhill Add., Lot 19, 0.184 acres.
Broughton Village —
Carol Temple to Manz Enterprises, LLC, Sec. 32, outlots, Lots 1-2, 1.732 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Tim Butler to Timothy and Regina Butler, Sec. 26, Lumber Co. Sub., Lot 6, 0.39 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Sherry Adams to Michelle Suman and Staci Sherry, Sec. 35, outlots, 0.653 acres.
Paulding Village —
Ellen Hankinson to US Bank Trust National Association Trustee of American Homes, Barnes Add., Lot 2, 0.273 acres.
Francisco and Charlene Bernal to Francisco and Charlene Bernal, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, Lot 141, 0.258 acres.
Robert Hobart to Paulding Village Real Estate LLC, Oakwood Park Add., Lots 3-4, 0.102 acres.
Payne Village —
Janet Evans, trustee, to Dennis and Monica Recker, outlots, Block G, Lots 5-6, 0.706 acres.
Tammy Williams to Ross and Skyler Carnahan, Gibson First Add., Lot 70, 0.148 acres.
