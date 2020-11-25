Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Vincent Woodmancy, 34, Grover Hill, diesel mechanic, and Stacy Girod, 35, Grover Hill, registered nurse.
James Spears, 44, Paulding, Campbell Soup, and Rose Foltz, 42, Paulding, retail.
Kelsey Mohr, 25, Payne, occupational therapist, and Kyle Williams, 24, Payne, intervention specialist.
Jason Germann, 39, Oakwood, general labor, and Linda Shough, 41, Oakwood, administrative assistant.
Amanda Carner, Payne, stamper, and Sean Holt, 47, Payne, unemployed.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Anthony and Berenice Sutphen to Brent Miller, Sec. 19, lots 83-84, Revised Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2, 0.9546 acres.
Neil and Jamie Webken to Sarah Rambo, Sec. 30, lots 4-5, Long River Sub., 0.560 acres.
Benton Township —
Winding Road Farms LLC to Kenneth Gordon, et al, Sec. 10, 76.124 acres.
Emerald Township —
Paula Ankney to Justin Mitchell, Sec. 6, 77.5 acres.
Paulding Township —
Dawn McClain to Ashley and Richard Miler, Sec. 15, Morrow Parcels, lot 4, 0.505 acres; Sec. 15, 0.263 acres.
Lindsey Grilliot to Seth and Lindsey Litzenberg, Sec. 16, lot 3, Noneman Melody Acres, 0.402 acres.
Jamie and Jennifer Thomas to Elizabeth Froelich and Shea Willard, Sec. 21, 3.49 acres.
Melrose Village —
Robert and Lynette Tom, trustees, to Isaiah Hammersmith, lots 5-7, Fife Add., 0.5212 acres.
Paulding Village —
George and Sue Carnahan, et al, to George and Sue Carnahan, et al, lot 29, Noneman Second Add., 0.1653 acres.
Todd Schweller to Oswaldo and Valerie Martinez, outlot 12105, 0.96 acres.
