Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Daniela Loeza Deloya, 32, Grover Hill, employee, and Candido Romero Mejia, 30, Oakwood, employee.
Harold Spangler III, 27, Grover Hill, I&R technician, and Felicia Gerod, 27, Grover Hill.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Lucan Starr, Oakwood, and Melinda Fockler, Leipsic. Dissolution of marriage.
Clystal Ramirez, Oakwood, and Kyra Chambers, Lima. Divorce.
Kevin Schweigel, Payne, vs. Kathleen Schwiegel, Fort Wayne, Ind. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Donald and Ruth Johnson to Donald and Ruth Johnson, Sec. 27, 80 acres; Sec. 22, 20 acres; Sec. 22, 58.499 acres; Sec. 23, 119 acres.
Benton Township —
Donald Kelble to Barton Mansfield, Sec. 2, Shaffer Subdiv., lot 14, 0.22 acres.
Donald Kelble to Donald Kelble, Sec. 2, Shaffer Subdiv., lot 13, 0.11 acres.
Sharon Wartenbe, trustee, et al, to Roth Family Farms LLC, Sec. 8, 160.5 acres.
Crane Township —
David Gilbert, et al, to David Gilbert, et al, Sec. 9, 101.67 acres.
Peter and Phyllis Brady to Troy and Andrea Klingler, Sec. 33, 5.165 acres.
David Gilbert, et al, to Jeffrey and Marie Fidler, Sec. 15, 17.541 acres.
Jackson Township —
Mary Lou Colley, life estate, to Mary Lou Colley, life estate, Sec. 29, 20 acres.
Harrison Township —
Gaye Potts to Gaye Cash, trustee, Sec. 21, 80 acres.
Jackson Township —
James and Carol Iler to Carol Iler, Sec. 25, 73.326 acres.
Paulding Township —
Mary Lou Colley, life estate, to Mary Lou Colley, life estate, Sec. 29, 46.269 acres; Sec. 27, 54.92 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Mary Leinard to Mary Leinard, Block A, lots 2-3, 0.138 acre; Johnson Add., lot 3, 0.2 acres.
Community Improvement Corp. of Antwerp, Ohio to Todd and Rebecca Cook, Daggett Fourth Add., lot 4, 0.014 acres.
Latty Village —
Mary Goings to Elena and Michael Davis, Rixsom North, lots 79-80, 0.4 acres.
Melrose Village —
Tony Miller to Jonah Schlegel, lots 144-145 (north halves), 0.172 acres.
Paulding Village —
Richard Gardner to Bobbie Dix, Dix First Add., lot 80, 0.194 acres.
True Grit LLC to Jacob Aldred, outlots, lot 9, 0.182 acres.
Ashley Switzer to Ashley Switzer, outlots, lot 20, 1 acre.
Jessica Denney, trustee, to Eric Bennett, Dix First Add., lot 33, 0.202 acres.
John and Maxine Straka to Maxine Straka, Noneman North Side Allot., lots 16-17 (west 95 feet), 0.445 acres.
Payne Village —
Carol Erickson to Maddison Moore, outlots, Block G, lot 4, 0.248 acres.
