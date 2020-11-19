Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Arthur Deming to John Medford, Sec. 19, lot 59, Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2, 0.5039 acres.
Keith and Natalie Mansfield, life estates, to Natalie Mansfield, life estate, Sec. 25, 34.487 acres.
Benton Township —
Rose Ann Glass, trustee to Rose Ann Glass, trustee, Sec. 8, 70 acres; Sec. 8, 67 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Steven Kauser, et al, to Caleb and Melinda Stoller, Sec. 9, 13.521 acres.
Brown Township —
Jennifer McFeeters and Julia Bartram, trustees, to Verhoff River Properties LLC, Sec. 13, 40 acres.
Beau Leatherman and Ryan Coppes to Fort Brown Rentals LLC, Sec. 17, 0.432 acres.
Carryall Township —
David Dunlap to Travis Brown, Sec. 10, 1.685 acres.
Michael Mabee and Clinton Miller to Clinton Miller, Sec. 15, 80.715 acres.
Crane Township —
Gerald Minck, et al, to JF Minck Family Farm, Sec. 2, 70.664 acres; Sec. 10, 5 acres; Sec. 11, 157.318 acres.
Emerald Township —
Harold Hasch Jr., et al, to Harold and Linda Hasch, Sec. 1, 20 acres; Sec. 9, 157.682 acres; Sec. 14, 79.011 acres; Sec. 15, 77.059 acres; Sec. 16, 79.94 acres.
Betsy Aldred, trustee, to Margery Schlatter, et al, Sec. 26, 80 acres.
Betsy Aldred, trustee, to Dennis and Laurie Schlatter, Sec. 27, 20 acres.
Harrison Township —
Lenny and Lindsey Smith to Lenny Smith, Sec. 8, 3 acres.
Paulding Township —
Margery Schlatter to Gretl Schlatter, Sec. 27, 40.402 acres.
Washington Township —
Steininger Enterprises LLC to Melissa Gardner, Sec. 6, 5.052 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Dollene Rohrs, life estate, to Delia Otto, lot 47, Schoolhill Add., 0.282 acres.
Melrose Village —
Ryan and Jennifer Coppes to Ryan Coppes, lots 55-56, 0.3444 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Stanley and Sherry Adams to Sherry Adams, Sec. 4, outlots, 1.39 acres; Sec. 35, outlots, 0.4793 acres.
Paulding Village —
Diane Felger to Nicole Gill, lot 2, Straw Add., 0.0758 acres.
Payne Village —
Nicholas Merritt to Calvin and Ashley Moore, lot 48, Gibson Third Add., 0.1707 acres.
