Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jeffrey Miller, 49, Antwerp, unemployed, and Joni Clason, 43, Antwerp, pizza maker.
Jeremy Johnson, 32, Paulding, steel detailer, and Kelli Etchison, 33, Defiance, industrial sewing technician.
Justin Zeedyk, 26, Cecil, union worker, and Ashlyn Douglas, 28, Cecil, LPN.
Paul Keipper, 49, Paulding, farm labor, and Lori Heiby, 52, Paulding, teacher.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Jody Howell, Grover Hill. Money judgment.
Tina Rucker, Antwerp, vs. Jason Rucker, Holgate. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Jeanette Black to Jeanette and Susan Black, Sec. 3, 0.5 acres.
Crane Township —
Paul and Marilyn Doctor to Robert P. Noneman Family Farms, Sec. 4, 79.945 acres.
Norvil and Christine Hounshell to Christine Hounshell, Sec. 4, 14.5 acres.
Daniel and Marjorie Gordon to Brandon Headley, Sec. 8, 1.72 acres.
Washington Township —
Tom Wilmoth, life estate, to Paul Landwehr, Sec. 25, lot 80, 0.1273 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Frances Russell to Haleigh Stoller, lots 2-3, Meyer Add., 0.2061 acres.
Haviland Village —
Diana and Michael Savage to Red Clay Real Estate LLC, lots 101-102, 0.3306 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Ronald Weisenburger to Scott and Rustin Weisenburger, lots 28-29, Floyd Burt Add., 0.4 acres.
Kenneth and Robin Martin to Adam Vorlicky and Heather Higdon, lots 71-72, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Jan Merriman to Joseph Buerkle, lot 75, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, 0.2342 acres.
Glenn Mott, et al, to Glenn Mott, et al, lots 77-79, Dix First Add., 0.3 acres.
Glenn Mott, et al, to Bailey Combs, lot 77, Dix First Add., 0.1 acres.
History Matters Inc. to Lewis and Linda McGuire, lot 52, Dix First Add., 0.1 acres.
Dublin Pacific LLC to T3 Properties LLC, lot 26, Dix First Add., 0.2015 acres.
T3 Properties LLC to Heather Hubbell, lot 14, Gasser Sub., 0.2 acres.
Brent Ankney to Tanner Riffe, Sec. 14, outlots, 0.765 acres.
Payne Village —
Jeanette Black to Jeanette and Susan Black, lot 7, Anspach Sub., 0.227 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.