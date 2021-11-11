Paulding County
Common Pleas Court
On the docket
Jammie Baker, Paulding, vs. Newlyn Baker, Haviland. Divorce.
Jeffrey Rider, Paulding, vs. Crystal Rider, Antwerp. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Paul and Candy Hawk to Paul and Candy Hawk, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lots 1-2, 0.975 acres;
Paul and Candyce Hawk to Scott and Tonya Edgar, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot., lots 39-40, 1.566 acres.
Shirley Cereghin, life estate, to James and Vivian Cereghin, Sec. 30, Ball Parcels, lots 27 (west 10 feet) and 28, 0.138 acres.
Carryall Township —
Timothy and Lisa Derck to Randall and Scarlette Slattman, Sec. 18, 1.203 acres; Sec. 18, 1.944 acres.
Harrison Township —
N&M Properties, LLC to Kohart Real Estate Co., LTD, Sec. 15, 25.133 acres.
Lendell Burk to Brian and Beth Young, Sec. 27, 11.509 acres.
Jackson Township —
Steven Hale to Brent Ankney, Sec. 11, 1.121 acres.
Washington Township —
Bonnie Pier, et al, to Aaron Bidlack Jr., Sec. 5, 25 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Gregory and Marie Shull to Gregory Shull, Wilhelm Add., lot 60, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Julia Bryan to Lauren Favorite, Barnes Add., lot 37, 0.085 acres.
