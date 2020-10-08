Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Hollie Wannemacher, 23, Waterville, nursing student, and Michael Sarnes, 27, Waterville, factory worker.
Cameron Bronson, 22, Cloverdale, NASG, and Michaela Wells, 26, Cloverdale, NASG.
Chelsea Burkhart, 28, Oakwood, medical assistant, and Blake Froelich, 23, Oakwood, Meijer employee.
Nicholas Dershem, 34, Defiance, postal worker, and Kacey Willitzer, 34, Paulding, deputy clerk.
Joseph Thomas, 75, Paulding, retired, and Peggy Ake, 77, Paulding, retired.
Chanesse Brown, 27, Oakwood, office manager, and Brandon Woodruff, 32, Oakwood, welder.
Kyle Bostelman, 30, Durham, N.C., self-employed, and Natalie Klueter, 28, Durham, N.C., registered nurse.
Angela Eaton, 31, Defiance, disabled, and Carl Lusk, 30, Paulding, disabled.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Community Wide Federal Credit Union, c/o Rachel Mason, Cincinnati, vs. Todd Coressel, Paulding. Money judgment.
The Antwerp Exchange Bank Co., Antwerp, vs. Emily Baumle and unknown spouse, Payne, and Paulding County Treasurer. Foreclosure.
Sarah Elders, Paulding, and Bobby Elders, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Patricia Gillett, Cecil, and Kevin Gillett, Cecil. Divorce.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC, assignee of Citibank, Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Andrew Trowbridge, Paulding. Money judgment.
CA Roofing & Construction, Paulding, vs. Aaron Mylek, Antwerp; Heather Myle, Antwerp; and Arthur Simonin, Paulding (third-party defendant). Money judgment.
Journal entries
Paulding Wind Farm IV LLC vs. Kiewit Power Constructors Co. Release of lien.
Real estate transfers
Carryall Township —
Gilda Culler, life estate, to Darlene Hanneman, et al, Sec. 11, 40 acres.
Crane Township —
Robert and Janet Stetler to Robert Stetler, Sec. 19, lots 54-56, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2.
Jackson Township —
Mercer Landmark Inc. to Mercer Landmark Inc., Sec. 32, 4.4 acres; 19.982 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Milford Mark Hicksville Joint Township Hospital District to Michael Mudel and Donald Messer Jr., lots 6-7, block B; lots 10-11, lots 14-18, Smith Add.
Ronald and Priscilla Smith to Anthony Smith, lot 52, 0.2777 acres.
Broughton Village —
Terry and Rocksanna Daniels to Terry Daniels, Sec. 32, lot 22, outlots, 2.779 acres; lot 22, outlots, 0.413 acres.
Cecil Village —
Larry Lilly to Jeffrey Wagner, Sec. 11, outlot 14, 1.227 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Stanley and Sherry Adams to Sherry Adams, Sec. 4, outlots, 1.39 acres; Sec. 35, outlots, 0.4793 acres.
Payne Village —
Angela Woodring to Angela Kipker, lots 61-62, Gibson First Add.
Kent and Nancy Meeks to Kyle and Jodi Carlisle, lots 9, 12, 0.203 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.