Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Holly Ludwig, 27, Oakwood, and Trevor Speiser, 29, Oakwood.
Jonathan Reinhard, 19, Paulding, and Kyla Butikofer, 20, Paulding.
Samantha Stiner, 23, Paulding, and Clemente Fuentes, 30, Paulding.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Absolute Resolutions Investments, LLC, Minneapolis, vs. Bridget Brown, Payne. Money judgment.
Velocity Investments, LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. Eric Bradbury, Payne. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Beth Banks, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Franklin and Teresa Reineck, life estates, to Teresa Reineck, life estate, Sec. 20, 40 acres; Sec. 20, 78.476 acres; Sec. 29, 74.54 acres; Sec. 29, 73.42 acres; Sec. 29, 80 acres.
Henry Dunbar, trustee, to Strategic Increase LLC, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, life estates, to Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, life estates, Sec. 33, 66.149 acres; Sec. 33, 80 acres.
Benton Township —
Marlene Schlatter to Marlene Schlatter, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 30, 0.482 acre.
Kenneth and Barbara Lentz to Barbara Lentz, Sec. 3, 102.908 acres; Sec. 3, 3.54 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Dylan Keysor to Robert and Kimberly DeMoss, Sec. 12, 5 acres.
Beth Newland, trustee, to Green Top Acres LLC, Sec. 21, 80 acres; Sec. 32, 39.475 acres.
Brown Township —
Ryan Voll to Kristen and Nicholas Ulrich, Sec. 16, 4 acres.
Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, life estates, to Ralph and Elizabeth Hunt, life estates, Sec. 25, 36.7 acres; Sec. 26, 70 acres; Sec. 26, 53.264 acres.
Carryall Township —
Judith Clinton and James Donnell to Judith Clinton, Sec. 9, 50 acres; Sec. 9, 40 acres; Sec. 10, 10 acres.
David Cline to David and Doretta Cline, life estates, Sec. 11, 10 acres; Sec. 6, 9.48 acres.
Patricia Marlin to Stephen and Shelley Marlin, Sec. 35, 40 acres.
Emerald Township —
William Deatrick to Jared and Amanda Deatrick, Sec. 11, 80 acres.
Robert Hurtig, et al, to Robert Hurtig, et al, Sec. 3, 124.488 acres.
Gary Hurtig to Gary and Melody Hurtig, trustees, Sec. 6, 1.009 acres; Sec. 6, 0.918 acre.
Harrison Township —
Kenneth and Barbara Lentz to Barbara Lentz, Sec. 34, 1.5 acres.
Jackson Township —
Franklin and Teresa Reineck, (LE), to Teresa Reineck, (LE), Sec. 1, 120 acres; Sec. 12, 27.89 acres.
Darleen Grimsley to Levi Priest, Sec. 28, 0.85 acres.
Latty Township —
Terry and Wendy Baker to Terry and Wendy Baker, Sec. 14, Wind Phase II LLC Easement V, 59.769 acres.
Paulding Township —
Barbara Konopka to Steven and Niccole Muntzinger, Sec. 30, 10 acres.
Washington Township —
Donald Deckard to Ron Deckard and Kimberly Simonin, Sec. 9, 0.89 acre.
Antwerp Village —
Michelle Chirgwin to Jacob and Hannah Michael, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing Sub., lot 9, 1.003 acre.
Eddie Snyder to Eddie and Julia Snyder, Sec. 27, outlots, one acre.
Grover Hill Village —
Carl and Eloise Shaw, life estate to Carla Foster and Deena Coppes, Sec. 25, Jenkins Add., lot 11, 0.202 acre.
Latty Village —
Joshua Clementz to Stephanie Poulson, Sec. 36, outlots, lot 7, one acre.
Melrose Village —
Danny and Linda Ordway to Kylee Dobbelaere, lot 90, 0.172 acre.
Joseph Guyton to Tammie McCullough, Sec. 29, 0.904 acre.
Paulding Village —
Hanna Prentiss to Hanna and William Postelwaite, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 2, lots 11-12, 0.488 acre.
Jacob Gentz to Sean and Emily Farrell Jr., Dix First Add., lot 19, 0.202 acre.
Dovetail Development LTD to Dangler Excavating LLC, Olds and Prentice Add., lot 15, 0.2 acre.
Ellen Riggenbach and Diana Bakle to Diana Bakle, Sec. 12, Utterback Subdiv., lot 24, 0.38 acre.
Franklin and Teresa Reineck, life estates to Teresa Reineck, life estate, Bittersweet Village Sub., Phase I, lot 9, unit 110.
Barbara Verfaillie to Dustan Bradley, lot 116, 0.2 acre.
Kenneth and Janet Wagner to Janet Wagner, Bittersweet Village Subdiv. Phase II, lot 12, unit 122.
