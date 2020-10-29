Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Kristen Schlatter, 29, Van Wert, teacher, and Ryan Whitman, 34, Payne, technology specialist.
Cainan Carlisle, 23, Antwerp, pharmacy technician, and Jessica Trebonik, 21, Powell, caregiver.
On the docket
Joshua Beard, Cecil, and Megan Beard-Wright, Defiance. Dissolution of marriage.
Heather Worman, Oakwood, vs. Cody Worman, Paulding. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Jeffery and Kristine Blair to Kristine Blair, Sec. 33, 5.524 acres.
Benton Township —
Larry Dealey, life estate, to JA & LJ Farms LLC, Sec. 25, 20.12 acres; Sec. 26, 22 acres; Sec. 32, 37.01 acres, 77.57 acres; Sec. 34, 78 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Harold and Ramona Wenninger, trustees, to Jeffrey Wenninger, trustee, 80 acres, 78.597 acres, 38.762 acres.
Brown Township —
Joseph Sickmiller to Kimberly Richards, Sec. 17, lot 17, 0.3058 acres.
Crane Township —
JF Minck Family Farm to Zeedyk Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 16.527 acres.
Shawn Hern to Lawrence Ice II, Sec. 4, 4 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, to Ann and Raymond Kaverman, trustees, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing less lot 28, 5.935 acres.
Haver Realty Co. to Haver Realty Co., lots 25-26, Daggett First Add.
Oakwood Village —
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to T3 Properties LLC, lot 73, 0.1 acres; lot 60, 0.1 acres.
Paulding Village —
Dorothy Moreno to Dorothy and Gary Looser, lot 153, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 3, 0.2583 acres.
Dionicia Webster to Joseph and Valerie Burk, lots 29-30, Homeside Allot., 0.1584 acres.
Jaino LLC to First Presbyterian Church of Paulding, lot 108, 0.1636 acres.
Kristin Bradford to Sydney Hofmann, Schultz Add., 0.3379 acres.
Grace Community Church of Fremont, Ohio, Inc. to Bible Fellowship Church, outlots 11012, not annexed, 2.057 acres; 3.558 acres.
Washington Township —
Jack and Karen Fetter to Dupont Church of the Brethren, Sec. 20, 23.103 acres.
Midwest Farmland Limited to Cooper Farms Inc., Sec. 20, 54.418 acres.
