Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Marcia Wirts, 51, Paulding, factory, and Anthony Enmark, 48, Paulding, factory.
Wesley Andrews, 24, Oakwood, farmhand, and Victoria DuVal, 19, Oakwood, unemployed.
Jacob Wachtman, 26, Paulding, technician, and Kyrstyn Wallen, 25, Paulding, patient care technician.
John Stripe, 60, Payne, labor, and Kathie Black, 48, Payne, healthcare.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jeffrey Bradford and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Kevin Moore and unknown spouse, Oakwood. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Jay Ridgeway and unknown spouse, Oakwood; Roger and Patricia Eckart, Penrose, N.C; Ohio Tax Commissioner, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer vs. Kenneth Collins and unknown spouse, Mora, Minn.; John Collins and unknown spouse; Paula Collins and unknown spouse; Ohio Tax Commissioner, Columbus. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
David and Lorraine Whitaker to Lorraine Whitaker, Sec. 23, 0.643 acres; Sec. 23, 5.9 acres.
Benton Township —
Timothy and Jenifer Wirts, trustees, to Jenifer Wirts, trustee, Sec. 9, 1.17 acres; Sec. 16, 39.380 acres.
Wallace and Paula McKinney, trustees, to Boston Melcher, Sec. 4, 53.744 acres.
Brown Township —
Tony Miller to Jay and Charlene Hanenkratt, Sec. 29, 0.99 acres.
Jack and Lori Lassiter, et al, to Jack and Lori Lassiter, Sec. 8, lots 3-5, 1.39 acres.
Craig Dobbelaere to Cheryl Halter, Sec. 20, Cooper Second Riverview, lots 34-36, 0.599 acres.
Crane Township —
Jack Starr to June Nine, Sec. 10, 3.779 acres.
Dale Parrett, et al, to Gale and Stephanie Jordan, Sec. 18, Willow Run Sub., lot 7, 6.424 acres.
Harrison Township —
Kimberly Pierce to Justin and Kylie Pierce, Sec. 30, 1.095 acres.
Paulding Township —
Eric and Beth Stoller to Eric and Beth Stoller, Sec. 23, 80 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Vernon Chambers to Disruptor Property Group, LLC, Wilhelm Add., lots 56-57, 0.242 acres.
Chadwick Lawhorn to Timothy Mullins, Wilhelm Add., lot 61, 0.2 acres.
Dennis and Lisa Meyer to Maycee and Gabriel Denning, Sec. 17, outlots, Parcel E, 0.451 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Roger and Patricia Eckart to James Wright, Sec. 24, lot 16, 0.2 acres.
Christina Hinchcliff to Alan Newsome, Sec. 25, lots 95 and 98, 0.4 acres.
Paulding Village —
Kelly Tuttle to Misty and Scott Rison, lot 42, 0.212 acres.
Brian Miller to Michael and Brandy Reyes, lot 22, 0.2 acres.
Rebecca McMillan and Richard Bennett to Antonio and Amber Gonzales III, lot 220, 0.091 acres.
Payne Village —
Michael Wilhelm to Jorddan Childs, Gibson First Add., lots 124-126, 0.543 acres.
Scott Village —
State of Ohio to Paulding County Land Reutilization Corp., Norvell Add., lots 15 and 17, 0.4 acres.
