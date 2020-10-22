Paulding County
Marriage licenses
DeWayne Price II, 26, Paulding, security guard, and Ashley Heishman, 26, Paulding, housekeeping.
Drayson Wenzlick, 23, Paulding, laborer, and Abigail Brown, 21, Paulding.
Terra Rohdy, 27, Oakwood, STNA, and Derek Rohda, 31, Oakwood, farmer.
Kayla Simon, 25, Cecil, laborer, and Christian Havener, 29, Paulding, laborer.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Hazel Gerken, Antwerp, vs. Paragon Tempered Glass LLC, Antwerp, and Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Worker’s compensation.
James Coleman, Antwerp, and Denise Coleman, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.
Rian James, Paulding, vs. Alicia James, West Unity. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Joy Brandt to Rodney and Barbara Durham, Sec. 19, lot 72, Auglaize Hill Dev. No. 2, 0.4477 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Nathan Weigand to Nathan and Cheryl Weigand, Sec. 9, 1.526 acres.
Brown Township —
Mullen O H Sales to Jerome Kohnen, Sec. 20, lots 31-33, Cooper Second Riverview Sub.
Jeffrey Owens, et al, to Jeffrey Owens, et al, Sec. 26, 1 acre.
Phillip and Jo Ann Ehrman to Jo Ann Ehrman, Sec. 35, 18.57 acres.
Carryall Township —
Doris Reiff LLC to SR and DR LLC, Sec. 26, 4.31 acres.
Guy and Denise Hoag to Denise Hoag, Sec. 30, 1.35 acres.
Crane Township —
Gerald Minck, et al, to JF Minck Family Farm, Sec. 2, 70.664 acres; Sec. 10, 5 acres; Sec. 11, 157.318 acres.
Gerald and Anita Minck to John and Marcy Banet, Sec. 2, 2 acres.
William Moog to Ronald and Barbara Sharp, Sec. 4, 2.285 acres.
Emerald Township —
Avery Zeller to Avery Zeller, Sec. 6, 20 acres; Sec. 6, 2.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Melissa Diemer to Mitchell and Melissa Diemer, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
State of Ohio to Ocben Properties LLC, Sec. 35, lots 15-19, Horney Riverview Park; Sec. 35, 3.52 acres.
Jackson Township —
Thomas and Carol McGrath, life estates, to Thomas and Carol McGrath, life estates, Sec. 32, 80 acres.
Latty Township —
Marvin and Mary Klopfenstein, trustees, to Keith Klopfenstein, trustee and Karen Manz, trustee, Sec. 22, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 140 acres; Sec. 32, 39.44 acres; Sec. 33, 60 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Beau Leatherman to John Rose Jr., lot 11, Floyd Burt Add., 0.203 acres.
Paulding Village —
CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to Tyler and Alissa Reese, lots 74-75, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, 0.3099 acres.
Karl and Cynthia Koenig to MLJ Rentals LTD, lot 176, 0.1 acres.
Timothy Bakle, trustee, to MCK Leasing LLC, lot 12, Olds and Prentice Add., 0.2 acres.
State of Ohio to Timothy Bakle, trustee, lot 1, outlots, 0.4515 acres.
Blaine and Mary Keller, to Jacquelyn Coakley, lot 21, Noneman North Side Allot., 0.3444 acres.
Payne Village —
State of Ohio to Ocben Properties LLC, lots 52-54, Gibson’s Sub.
John and Rose Hall to John Hall, life estate, lot F, Gibson’s Third Add., 0.4379 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.