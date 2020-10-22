Paulding County

Marriage licenses

DeWayne Price II, 26, Paulding, security guard, and Ashley Heishman, 26, Paulding, housekeeping.

Drayson Wenzlick, 23, Paulding, laborer, and Abigail Brown, 21, Paulding.

Terra Rohdy, 27, Oakwood, STNA, and Derek Rohda, 31, Oakwood, farmer.

Kayla Simon, 25, Cecil, laborer, and Christian Havener, 29, Paulding, laborer.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Hazel Gerken, Antwerp, vs. Paragon Tempered Glass LLC, Antwerp, and Stephanie McCloud, administrator, Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Columbus. Worker’s compensation.

James Coleman, Antwerp, and Denise Coleman, Antwerp. Dissolution of marriage.

Rian James, Paulding, vs. Alicia James, West Unity. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Joy Brandt to Rodney and Barbara Durham, Sec. 19, lot 72, Auglaize Hill Dev. No. 2, 0.4477 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Nathan Weigand to Nathan and Cheryl Weigand, Sec. 9, 1.526 acres.

Brown Township —

Mullen O H Sales to Jerome Kohnen, Sec. 20, lots 31-33, Cooper Second Riverview Sub.

Jeffrey Owens, et al, to Jeffrey Owens, et al, Sec. 26, 1 acre.

Phillip and Jo Ann Ehrman to Jo Ann Ehrman, Sec. 35, 18.57 acres.

Carryall Township —

Doris Reiff LLC to SR and DR LLC, Sec. 26, 4.31 acres.

Guy and Denise Hoag to Denise Hoag, Sec. 30, 1.35 acres.

Crane Township —

Gerald Minck, et al, to JF Minck Family Farm, Sec. 2, 70.664 acres; Sec. 10, 5 acres; Sec. 11, 157.318 acres.

Gerald and Anita Minck to John and Marcy Banet, Sec. 2, 2 acres.

William Moog to Ronald and Barbara Sharp, Sec. 4, 2.285 acres.

Emerald Township —

Avery Zeller to Avery Zeller, Sec. 6, 20 acres; Sec. 6, 2.5 acres.

Harrison Township —

Melissa Diemer to Mitchell and Melissa Diemer, Sec. 14, 40 acres.

State of Ohio to Ocben Properties LLC, Sec. 35, lots 15-19, Horney Riverview Park; Sec. 35, 3.52 acres.

Jackson Township —

Thomas and Carol McGrath, life estates, to Thomas and Carol McGrath, life estates, Sec. 32, 80 acres.

Latty Township —

Marvin and Mary Klopfenstein, trustees, to Keith Klopfenstein, trustee and Karen Manz, trustee, Sec. 22, 40 acres; Sec. 32, 140 acres; Sec. 32, 39.44 acres; Sec. 33, 60 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Beau Leatherman to John Rose Jr., lot 11, Floyd Burt Add., 0.203 acres.

Paulding Village —

CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to Tyler and Alissa Reese, lots 74-75, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, 0.3099 acres.

Karl and Cynthia Koenig to MLJ Rentals LTD, lot 176, 0.1 acres.

Timothy Bakle, trustee, to MCK Leasing LLC, lot 12, Olds and Prentice Add., 0.2 acres.

State of Ohio to Timothy Bakle, trustee, lot 1, outlots, 0.4515 acres.

Blaine and Mary Keller, to Jacquelyn Coakley, lot 21, Noneman North Side Allot., 0.3444 acres.

Payne Village —

State of Ohio to Ocben Properties LLC, lots 52-54, Gibson’s Sub.

John and Rose Hall to John Hall, life estate, lot F, Gibson’s Third Add., 0.4379 acres.

Load comments