Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Ashlynn Couts, 23, Grover Hill, and Daron Showalter, 25, Grover Hill.
Francesca Diaz, 38, Paulding, and Robert Smith, 45, Paulding.
Kesia Jones, 32, Paulding, and Charles Combs, 46, Paulding.
Luke Miller, 24, Grover Hill, and Gabrielle Gudakunst, 23, Grover Hill.
Emily Pontious, 26, Cloverdale, and Damon Keeran, 26, Cloverdale.
Sarah Dyson, 22, Payne, and Austin Winebrenner, 24, Van Wert.
Tyler Albright, 25, Defiance, and Cameron Pace, 22, Defiance.
Derek Rohda, 32, Oakwood, and Terra Rohdy, 28, Oakwood.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Winston Jack, Paulding. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
James and Marcia Sheppard to James and Marcia Sheppard, life estates, Sec. 13, tract 14, 5.056 acres.
William and Brenda Bellmann to Leonard and Teresa Hermiller, Sec. 30, Auglaize Dev. Corp. Parcels, parcel 9, 0.66 acres.
Benton Township —
Cole Rosswurm to John and Barbara Carter, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lot 44, 0.496 acres.
Brown Township —
Ray Pratt Jr. to Kyle Weisenburger, Sec. 22, 22.265 acres.
Jerry Burt to Michael and Katherine Merriman, Sec. 29, 11.602 acres; Sec. 29, 21.065 acres.
Doreen Andrews to Brian and Kylee Miller, Sec. 2, 1.5 acres; Sec. 2, 1.5 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Sharon Berryhill, life estate, to Debra Kipfer, et al, Sec. 7, 15.388 acres.
Beth Newland, trustee, to Rodney Germann, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Carryall Township —
Michael and Lucinda Knight to Michael and Lucinda Knight, life estates, Sec. 12, 0.74 acres.
Crane Township —
Paulding Leasing LLC to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 29, 43.107 acres; Sec. 29, 80 acres; Sec. 29, 80 acres.
Antonius Schilderink to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 33, 5.031 acres.
Emerald Township —
Todd English and Mary English-Decker to Dennis English Jr., et al, Sec. 12, 20 acres.
Harrison Township —
Sharon Berryhill, life estate, to Debra Kipfer, et al, Sec. 35, 1.323 acres; Sec. 36, 9.298 acres.
Charles Kipfer, life estate, to Debra Kipfer, et al, Sec. 36, 11.811 acres.
Latty Township —
CLDLD Investments LLC to Misty and Natasha Justice, Sec. 25, 0.96 acres.
Paulding Township —
Paulding Leasing LLC to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 4, 143.879 acres; Sec. 6, 162.304 acres; Sec. 6, 2.602 acres.
Antonius Schilderink to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 6, 81.217 acres.
Paulding Dairy LLC to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 7, Arena Parcels, lot 8, 0.22 acres.
Carol Straley to Daniel and Jill Straley, Sec. 1, 7.497 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Charles and Margaret Reid to Brandon Dix, Block B, lot 15, 0.364 acres.
John Haynes to Patrick and Susan Molitor, Daggett Second Add., lots 11-13, 0.455 acres.
Deborah Hunter to Deborah Hunter, trustee, Sec. 28, Maumee Landing, lot 23, 0.413 acres.
Melrose Village —
First Financial Collateral Inc. to T3 Properties LLC, lots 195, 197, 199, 201-203, 207-209, 1.515 acres; Sec. 29, outlots, outlot 4, 1.64 acres.
Paulding Village —
Timothy Bakle, trustee, to Claude and Casey Partain Jr., outlots, lot 1, 0.451 acres.
Ciara Miller to Paige Gibbs, lot 54, 0.2 acres.
Payne Village —
Marianne Case to Zachary and Adrean Mansfield, Gibson First Add., lot 57, 0.134 acres.
Arla Wolford to Albert Wolford Jr., et al, Gibson Second Add., lot 152, 0.172 acres; lot 156, 0.344 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.