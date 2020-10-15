Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Wilma Mullins, 68, Paulding, retired, and Frederick Doody, 76, Defiance, retired.
Justin Parrett, 27, Grover Hill, welder, and Tabitha Harris, 30, Grover Hill, STNA.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Cavalry SPV I, LLC (assignee of Citibank), Valhalla, N.Y., vs. Andrew Trowbridge, Paulding. Money judgment.
CA Roofing & Construction, Paulding, vs. Aaron and Heather Mylek, Antwerp, and Arthur Simonin III (third-party defendant), Paulding. Money judgment.
Angela Johnson, Paulding, vs. Jenise Griffiths, Paulding, and Aaron Griffiths, care of Paulding County Jail, Paulding. Parental rights.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Henrietta Yoder, et al, to Henrietta Yoder, et al, Sec. 20, lots 2-3, Tom’s Sub.; Sec. 20, Parcel B, 1.477 acres.
Benton Township —
Winding Road Farms LLC to Misti Burtch, trustee, Sec. 1, 118.688 acres; Sec. 1, 80 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Ian and Kimberly Miller to Ian and Kimberly Miller, Sec. 34, 0.996 acres.
Carryall Township —
Jeffrey Kobee to Jessica Walda and Brett Bice, Sec. 33, 1.39 acres.
Harrison Township —
Sylvia and Douglas Phillips to Douglas Phillips, Sec. 3, 88.57 acres; 18.371 acres; 1.511 acres.
Latty Township —
Matthew Heier to Jack Stephey, Sec. 25, 0.955 acres.
Melvin and Barbara Gribble to Keith Klopfenstein, Sec. 33, 1.98 acres.
Washington Township —
Chicken Coop LLC to Frank Brinkman, Sec. 14, 63.056 acres.
Antwerp Village —
May Property Management LLC to Todd and Rebecca Cook, lot 11, block A, 0.054 acres.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2014-C to Eryn Tilly, Sec. 33, outlots, 0.527 acres.
John and Janice Reeb to Matthew Reeb, Sec. 27, outlots, 1.112 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Ricky and Sheila Rhees to Weiseco Real Estate LTD, lot 81, 0.049 acres.
Payne Village —
Church of Christ at Payne, Ohio, to Amanda Carner, lots 7-8, Hyman Add., 0.1822 acres.
