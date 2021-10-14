Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Douglas Heller, Defiance, and Cindy Heller, Cecil. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Brenda Hampshire and Tanjy Thomas to Tanjy Thomas, Sec. 19, Hartzog Auglaize Allot. No. 2, lot 54, 0.432 acres.
Judy Shawver, life estate, to Judy Shawver, life estate, Sec. 30, 4.936 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Joma Acres II LP to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 28, 155.133 acres.
Joma Acres I LP to Greentop Acres LLC, Sec. 28, 2.954 acres.
Crane Township —
William and Karen Gill to Jarett and Gabrielle Bute, Sec. 18, Willow Run Subdiv., lot 5, 3.123 acres.
Nicholas Mendez to Eric and Renee Washler, Sec. 7, 2 acres.
Emerald Township —
Esther and Jerry Scoggins to JEBB Partnership, Sec. 8, 4.155 acres.
Harrison Township —
Earle Olson, trustee, to Bacon Bros. Farms LLC, Sec. 4, 101 acres.
Jackson Township —
Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, to Lori Strable, Sec. 8, 77.488 acres; Sec. 20, 40.779 acres.
Richard Arend and Lorie Strable, trustees, to Theresa Busch, Sec. 12, 98.3 acres; Sec. 13, 5.856 acres.
Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, to Catherine Fowler and Richard Arend, Sec. 14, 78.792 acres.
Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, to Dennis and Mark Arend, Sec. 15, 50.679 acres.
Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, to Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, Sec. 22, 154.803 acres.
Hubert and Maxine Buell to Maxine Buell, Sec. 36, 2.26 acres.
Latty Township —
Richard Arend and Lori Strable, trustees, to Dennis and Mark Arend, Sec. 4, 161 acres.
John and Margie Thompson Sr. to John and Margie Thompson Sr., Sec. 26, 12.637 acres.
Washington Township —
Christopher Pruden to Pruden Acres LLC, Sec. 17, 94.363 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Linette Bauer and Gregory Shull to Gregory Shull, Wilhelm Add., lot 59, 0.2 acres.
Wayne and Karen Arndt to Wayne Jones, Wabash & Erie Canal Add., lot 2, 0.356 acres.
Melrose Village —
Sharon Schubert, et al, to Sharon Schubert, et al, lots 2-3, 0.265 acres.
Paulding Village —
Russell Flint, life estate, to Russell Flint, life estate, outlots, lot 4, 1.03 acres.
Norman Tritsch Jr. to Rhonda Skeen, Noneman Second Add., lots 47-48, 0.383 acres.
Payne Village —
Young Brothers Farms LLC to Jennifer and Bradley Rust, Young Subdiv., lots 19-20, 0.554 acres.
Allan and Jennifer Martin to Shayne Wobler, Gibson First Add., lots 73-76, 0.592 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.