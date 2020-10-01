Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Ellie Miller, 23, Oakwood, student, and Adam Lukas, 23, Twinsburg, police officer
Nicholas Blair, 24, Cecil, laborer, and Destiny Dennis, 26, Cecil, banker.
Danielle Grindstaff, 28, New Haven, Ind., radiologic technologist, and Logan Doster, 25, Paulding, HVAC.
Larry Ankney, 21, Paulding, service technician, and Kailah Sowles, 21, Paulding, customer service.
Kristaina Smith, 34, Antwerp, general labor, and Brendon Bowlin, 28, Antwerp, general labor.
Shelby Bauman, 28, Payne, warehouse supervisor, and Matthew Merriman, 38, Payne, subcontractor.
Kelsey Heck, 27, Payne, lab chemist, and Emily Spencer, 25, Payne, intervention specialist.
Korrey Kemp, 34, Oakwood, machinist, and Linsey Pessefall, 41, Oakwood, supervisor.
Hannah Beaverson, 27, Payne, deputy, and Gary Gasser, 27, Payne, firefighter/AEMT.
Renee Perez, 32, Oakwood, department manager, and Mitchell Snyder, 41, Oakwood, support manager.
Katharine Brown, Columbus, 30, surgery schedule, and Matthew Green, 42, Columbus, compliance manager.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Sheila Martin, administratrix of estate of Rhonda Florence (dec.), Defiance, vs. One Main Finance, Defiance. Declaratory judgment.
Teresa Bard, Butler, Ind., vs. Clifford Bard, Paulding. Notice of registration of foreign support order.
Jessica Beane, Continental, and Forrest Houseworth III, Oakwood. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Jennifer Saxton to Lori and Daniel Hulihan, Sec. 19, lots 35-36, Auglaize Country Club RSA.
Russell and Heather Hamilton to Calvin Tipton, Sec. 19, lots 49-50, Auglaize Country Club RSA.
Lester Hardesty and Dorothy Hoagland to Daniel Gunderman, Sec. 28, 40.419 acres.
Benton Township —
Larry and Judy Dealey to JA & LJ Farms, Sec. 25, 39.83 acres; Sec. 26, 40 acres; Sec. 35, 40.5212 acres, 8.419 acres.
Larry Dealey to JA & LJ Farms, Sec. 33, 30.391 acres; Sec. 35, 30.732 acres.
Carryall Township —
MYCUMortgage LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sec. 18, 1.56 acres.
Richard and Christine Steffens to Bradley and Lindsay Franklin, Sec. 19, 3.253 acres.
Crane Township —
Donald and Gail Stoller to Donald and Gail Stoller, trustees, Sec. 33, 80.613 acres, 80.613 acres, 40.451 acres; Sec. 31, 89.667 acres.
Pamela Mills to PKM Holdings LLC, Sec. 9, 22.53 acres; Sec. 16, 0.618 acres.
Donald Stoller, trustee, et al, to Donald Stoller, trustee, et al, Sec. 32, 4 acres.
Harrison Township —
Melissa Diemer, trustee, to Melissa Diemer, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Donald and Gail Stoller to Donald and Gail Stoller, trustees, Sec. 4, 40.01 acres; Sec. 5, 20 acres.
Latty Township —
Nancy Blythe to Dennis Miller, et al, Sec. 36, 43.53 acres.
Paulding Township —
Donald and Gail Stoller to Donald and Gail Stoller, trustees, Sec. 4, 5.001 acres, 5.648 acres.
Donald Stoller, trustee, et al, to Donald Stoller, trustee, et al, Sec. 6, 139.909 acres.
Willis Stoller, trustee, et al, to Willis Stoller, trustee, et al, Sec. 6, 145.689 acres.
Washington Township —
Marla Pancake, trustee, to Saxton Farms LLC, Sec. 22, 68.635 acres; Sec. 32, 40 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County, Ohio, Inc. to Cecil Bolenbaugh, Sec. 25, lot 2, Jenkins Add., 0.2015 acres.
Latty Village —
Annette Sinn, trustee, to Wilber Sinn III, lot 52, Rixsom North, 0.2258 acres.
Bernard Beard to Lonnie Messer, lot 27, Rixsom South, 0.2 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Nick and Darlene Shisler to Darlene Shisler, lot 10, Keck Add., 0.2775 acres.
Paulding Village —
Phyllis Forrer, trustee, to Phyllis Forrer, lot 83, Noneman Emerald Acres Allot. No. 1, 0.2583 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.