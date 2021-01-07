Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Michael Boyd, 28, Latty, truck driver, and Destiny Boyd, 24, Latty, STNA.
Philip Stemen, 26, Grover Hill, general labor, and Summer Warner, 22, Grover Hill, unemployed.
Common Pleas
On the docket
The Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Archbold, vs. Irene Williamson and unknown spouse, Antwerp, and Paulding County treasurer, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Benton Township —
Joel Whitman and Chelsea Holtsberry to Chelsea Whitman, Sec. 3, Mooney Meadows, lots 19-20, 0.5162 acres.
Bruce King, trustee, to Richard and Renee King, Sec. 4, 36.544 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
David Elick to David and Dawn Elick, Sec. 8, 1.65 acres.
Haviland Co. to Haviland Co., Sec. 23, 160.76 acres.
Brown Township —
Glenn Decker to Glenn Decker and Cathy Jones, Sec. 17, Cooper Fourth Riverview Sub., lot 55, 0.027 acres.
Glenn Decker to Glenn Decker, Sec. 17, Cooper Fourth Riverview Sub., lot 56, 0.1001 acres.
Linda Lambert to Scott Kolb, Sec. 22, 1 acre, 1 acre.
Jack Craft, life estate, to Bernard and Adam English, Sec. 26, 0.818 acres; Sec. 26, 73.674 acres; Sec. 26, 2.008 acres.
Carryall Township —
Kenneth and Janice Hahn to Daniel and Morgan Hahn, Sec. 29, 28.958 acres.
Crane Township —
Jerry and Arlene Kline to Jerry Kline, Sec. 1, 48.769 acres.
Ronald and Kathleen Cline to Jason Saylor, Sec. 4, 63.136 acres.
Washington Township —
Stanley and Janette Coplin, life estates, et al, to Stanley and Janette Coplin, life estates, Sec. 5, 3 acres.
Antwerp Village —
John Jackson to Steven and Brenda Walls, South Sideblock C, lot 26, 0.368 acres.
Cecil Village —
David Adkins to David and Robert Adkins, Sec. 14, outlots, 0.982 acres; Sec. 14, outlots, 0.481 acres; Sec. 14, outlots, lot 25, 0.509 acres.
Paulding Village —
D&D Enterprises of Northwest Ohio LLC to NASG Realty LLC, Sec. 2, outlots, 21.311 acres.
