Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Suzanna Libstroff, Paulding, vs. James Hasch Jr., Defiance. Civil protective order.
Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Ronald Stahl, Paulding. Money judgment.
Jessy May, Antwerp, vs. Jaime May, Cecil. Change of custody (divorce).
Jennifer Gonzales, Paulding, vs. Jeromy Gonzales, Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Payne Village —
Robert and Sharon Higginbotham to Mark and Aisha Perez, lots 2-3, outlots, 0.2149 acres.
