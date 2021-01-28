Paulding County

Common Pleas

On the docket

Suzanna Libstroff, Paulding, vs. James Hasch Jr., Defiance. Civil protective order.

Synchrony Bank, Draper, Utah, vs. Ronald Stahl, Paulding. Money judgment.

Jessy May, Antwerp, vs. Jaime May, Cecil. Change of custody (divorce).

Jennifer Gonzales, Paulding, vs. Jeromy Gonzales, Allen County Jail, Fort Wayne. Divorce.

Real estate transfers

Payne Village —

Robert and Sharon Higginbotham to Mark and Aisha Perez, lots 2-3, outlots, 0.2149 acres.

Load comments