Paulding County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Mammoth Tech, Inc., doing business as Credit Adjustments, Inc., Defiance, vs. Alan Griffiths, Paulding. Money judgment.
Stephanie Poulson, Payne, vs. Ryan Bowman, Payne. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, Paulding, vs. Corey and Troy Rodriquez, Paulding; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Child Support Enforcement Agency, Defiance. Foreclosure.
State of Ohio Department of Job & Family Services, Columbus, vs. Lucas Stevens, Oakwood. Money judgment.
Kaitlin Lantow, no address given, and Samuel Froelich, no address given. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Charles Ankney to Ronald Egnor, Sec. 30, Ball Sub., lots 14-15, 0.290 acres.
Benton Township —
Roth Family Farms, LLC, to Dennis Tippman Sr. Family, LLC, Sec. 8, 160.5 acres.
Thomas Atzberger, trustee, et al, to Laura Frazier, et al, Sec. 12, 157.761 acres.
Brown Township —
Darryl and Nichole Leatherman to Mark and Kathy McConnahea, Sec. 20, 2.545 acres.
Carryall Township —
Gordon and Nancy Tucker to Nancy Tucker, Sec. 31, 1.282 acres.
Crane Township —
Thomas and Cathy Myers to Cathy Myers, Sec. 1, 1 acre.
Bruce Mickatavage to Sue Gunderman to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 11, 30.3 acres.
Emerald Township —
Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 18, 44.88 acres.
Linda McDonald and Sue Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 18, 40 acres; Sec. 19, 91.654 acres.
Bruce Mickatavage and Sue Gunderman to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 18, 80.718 acres.
Harrison Township —
Thomas Atzberger, trustee, et al, to Laura Frazier, et al, Sec. 16, 40 acres.
Jackson Township —
Linda McDonald and Sue Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 7, 66.84 acres.
Sue Gunderman and Bruce Mickatavage to Bruce Mickatavage, Sec. 7, 2.816 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Mary Lou Slusher, et al, to Linda Heimann, lots 26 and 34, 0.141 acres.
Gordon and Nancy Tucker to Nancy Tucker, Block A, lot 4, 0.154 acres.
Robby and Kathlyn Gerken to Robby Gerken, Block F, lot 16, 0.017 acres.
Cecil Village —
Nathan Woodby to Castle 2020, LLC, lot 14, 0.114 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Carla Foster and Deena Coppes to Bryan Coyne Sr., Sec. 25, Jenkins Add., lot 11, 0.202 acres.
Melrose Village —
Sharon Schubert and Cindy Brown to Susan O’Keefe, lots 4-6, 0.228 acres.
Sharon Schubert, et al, to Susan O’Keefe, lots 2-3, 0.265 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Janis Van Vlerah to Mindy Hernandez, Floyd Burt Add., lot 37, 0.284 acres.
Paulding Village —
Linda McDonald and Sue Mickatavage to Linda McDonald and Bruce Mickatavage, outlots, lot 33, 2.21 acres.
Bueter Properties, LLC, to Bueter Properties, LLC, Sec. 12, outlots, 1.922 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.