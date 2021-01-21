Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Jacob Eblin, 19, Biloxi, Miss., USAF firefighter, and Marissa Dobbelaere-Rosalez, 18, Oakwood, nanny.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Porfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kevin Dillinger, Antwerp. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Larry and Judy Mann to Jeffrey and Barbara Proxmire, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.

Doral and Connie Miller Jr. to Elden Owsley, Sec. 13, 5.01 acres.

Benton Township —

Ryan and Stephanie Bowman to Stephanie Poulson, Sec. 16, 5.004 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Angela Lay to Angela Lay, trustee, Sec. 36, 77 acres.

George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, to George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, Sec. 36, 52.511 acres.

George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, to Lillia Greutman, Sec. 36, 2 acres.

Grace Keysor to Greg Greutman, Sec. 36, 5.007 acres.

Brown Township —

Delena Starr to Delena Starr, Sec. 25, 1 acre.

Mark and Laura Spangler to Mark and Laura Spangler, Sec. 1, 72.413 acres; Sec. 1, 16.02 acres; Sec. 12, 16.43 acres.

Crane Township —

Floyd Lee to Jason Lee, Sec. 19, lots 31-32, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, 1.128 acres.

Harrison Township —

Larry and Lucille Elliott to Larry Elliott, Sec. 11, 1 acre.

Jackson Township —

Vaughn Schlegel, trustee, to Chaz Sweinhagen, Sec. 28, lot 1, 3 acres.

Latty Township —

Angela Lay to Angela Lay, trustee, Sec. 32, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 78.326 acres, 1.174 acres, 38.989 acres.

Latty Village —

Ronald and Katherine Schriver to Ronald Schriver, lots 8-15, 0.6683 acres

Oakwood Village —

Beara Investments LLC to Codey McClure, lot 100, 0.2 acres.

Paulding Village —

Virk Properties LLC to Sancus Investment Group LLC, lots 8-11, Morrow Add., 0.6131 acres.

Virk Properties LLC to Sancus Investment Group LLC, Sec. 18, vacated Baltimore Street, 0.0654 acres.

Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding to Union Bank Company, lot 183 and part lot 186, 0.1446 acres.

