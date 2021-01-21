Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Eblin, 19, Biloxi, Miss., USAF firefighter, and Marissa Dobbelaere-Rosalez, 18, Oakwood, nanny.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Porfolio Recovery Associates LLC, Norfolk, Va., vs. Kevin Dillinger, Antwerp. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Larry and Judy Mann to Jeffrey and Barbara Proxmire, Sec. 21, 5.549 acres.
Doral and Connie Miller Jr. to Elden Owsley, Sec. 13, 5.01 acres.
Benton Township —
Ryan and Stephanie Bowman to Stephanie Poulson, Sec. 16, 5.004 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Angela Lay to Angela Lay, trustee, Sec. 36, 77 acres.
George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, to George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, Sec. 36, 52.511 acres.
George and Sharon Keysor, trustees, to Lillia Greutman, Sec. 36, 2 acres.
Grace Keysor to Greg Greutman, Sec. 36, 5.007 acres.
Brown Township —
Delena Starr to Delena Starr, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Mark and Laura Spangler to Mark and Laura Spangler, Sec. 1, 72.413 acres; Sec. 1, 16.02 acres; Sec. 12, 16.43 acres.
Crane Township —
Floyd Lee to Jason Lee, Sec. 19, lots 31-32, Noneman Rolling Acre No. 2, 1.128 acres.
Harrison Township —
Larry and Lucille Elliott to Larry Elliott, Sec. 11, 1 acre.
Jackson Township —
Vaughn Schlegel, trustee, to Chaz Sweinhagen, Sec. 28, lot 1, 3 acres.
Latty Township —
Angela Lay to Angela Lay, trustee, Sec. 32, 40 acres; Sec. 33, 78.326 acres, 1.174 acres, 38.989 acres.
Latty Village —
Ronald and Katherine Schriver to Ronald Schriver, lots 8-15, 0.6683 acres
Oakwood Village —
Beara Investments LLC to Codey McClure, lot 100, 0.2 acres.
Paulding Village —
Virk Properties LLC to Sancus Investment Group LLC, lots 8-11, Morrow Add., 0.6131 acres.
Virk Properties LLC to Sancus Investment Group LLC, Sec. 18, vacated Baltimore Street, 0.0654 acres.
Community Improvement Corporation of Paulding to Union Bank Company, lot 183 and part lot 186, 0.1446 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.