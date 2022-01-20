Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Katherine Hook, 22, Antwerp, and Treavor Gross, 30, Antwerp.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Dawn Yates to Christopher Plummer, Sec. 21, 5.001 acres.

Brown Township —

Larry Singer to Robyn Settlemire, et al, Sec. 21, 2.149 acres.

Joseph Becker to Jowaine Grimes, Sec. 3, 1.944 acres.

Emerald Township —

Rita Rodney, trustee, et al, to William Shininger, Sec. 6, 40 acres; Sec. 12, 40 acres.

Harrison Township —

Steven Kilpatrick to Steven Kilpatrick, Sec. 26, 3.76 acres.

Steven Kilpatrick to Timber Road Solar Park, LLC, Sec. 26, 1.995 acres.

Patricia and Kevin Lee, trustees, to Patricia and Kevin Lee, trustees, Sec. 36, 79.97 acres.

Jackson Township —

Marguerite Germann to Dennis and Debra Shelt, Sec. 25, 2 acres.

Teresa Reineck, LE, to Teresa Reineck, LE, Sec. 1, 114.966 acres.

Teresa Reineck, LE, to Jesse and Keirstyn Elston, 5.034 acres.

Antwerp Village —

Mary Slusher, et al, to Mary Slusher, et al, lot 26 and lot 34 (north 17 feet), 0.141 acres.

Paulding Village —

US Bank Trust National Association of Trustee of American Homes to 1HS 1, LLC, Barnes Add., lot 2 and west half alley, 0.273 acres.

Scott Brune to Kyle and Danielle Mohr, outlots, lot 15 and lot 22, 0.25 acres.

Danny and Kim Sutton to Danny and Kim Sutton, LE, outlots, outlot 12107, 0.48 acres.

Payne Village —

Trenton and Audrey Henning to RNS Properties, LLC, Proxmire Allot., lot 6, 0.412 acres.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments