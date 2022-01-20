Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Katherine Hook, 22, Antwerp, and Treavor Gross, 30, Antwerp.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Dawn Yates to Christopher Plummer, Sec. 21, 5.001 acres.
Brown Township —
Larry Singer to Robyn Settlemire, et al, Sec. 21, 2.149 acres.
Joseph Becker to Jowaine Grimes, Sec. 3, 1.944 acres.
Emerald Township —
Rita Rodney, trustee, et al, to William Shininger, Sec. 6, 40 acres; Sec. 12, 40 acres.
Harrison Township —
Steven Kilpatrick to Steven Kilpatrick, Sec. 26, 3.76 acres.
Steven Kilpatrick to Timber Road Solar Park, LLC, Sec. 26, 1.995 acres.
Patricia and Kevin Lee, trustees, to Patricia and Kevin Lee, trustees, Sec. 36, 79.97 acres.
Jackson Township —
Marguerite Germann to Dennis and Debra Shelt, Sec. 25, 2 acres.
Teresa Reineck, LE, to Teresa Reineck, LE, Sec. 1, 114.966 acres.
Teresa Reineck, LE, to Jesse and Keirstyn Elston, 5.034 acres.
Antwerp Village —
Mary Slusher, et al, to Mary Slusher, et al, lot 26 and lot 34 (north 17 feet), 0.141 acres.
Paulding Village —
US Bank Trust National Association of Trustee of American Homes to 1HS 1, LLC, Barnes Add., lot 2 and west half alley, 0.273 acres.
Scott Brune to Kyle and Danielle Mohr, outlots, lot 15 and lot 22, 0.25 acres.
Danny and Kim Sutton to Danny and Kim Sutton, LE, outlots, outlot 12107, 0.48 acres.
Payne Village —
Trenton and Audrey Henning to RNS Properties, LLC, Proxmire Allot., lot 6, 0.412 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.