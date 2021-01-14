Paulding County

Marriage licenses

Cody McMillan, 32, Haviland, truck driver, and Alyssa Puckett, 28, Haviland, stay-at-home mother.

Common Pleas

On the docket

Cavalry SVP I, LLC (assignee of Citibank, Valhalla, N.Y.) vs. Elizabeth Brown, Payne. Money judgment.

Patrick and Marilyn Bloomfield, Oakwood, vs. James and Jennifer Varner, Oakwood. Injunction.

Real estate transfers

Auglaize Township —

Dennis Tuohy to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 14, 0.5165 acres.

Blue Creek Township —

Ian and Kim Miller to Jason and Noemi Varner, Sec. 26, 0.926 acres.

Brown Township —

James Hertel, trustee, to Anthony Wobler, Sec. 32, 4.117 acres.

Carryall Township —

Donald Mercer to Robert Curry, Sec. 33, 0.707 acres.

Crane Township —

Earl and Donna Baldwin to Earl and Donna Baldwin, Sec. 2, 4 acres.

Cecil Village —

Earl and Donna Baldwin to Cathy Myers, et al, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 11, 0.416 acres.

Oakwood Village —

Perry Daub to Postal Building & Leasing Co., Sec. 26, lot 5, 0.38 acres.

Paulding Village —

Marklee Lockie to April Manz, Hartzog Country Side Estates, lot 2, 0.3122 acres.

David Adkins to Summit Housing Development Corporation, Noneman North Side Allot., lot 22, 0.3444 acres.

Joann Perl, life estate, to Joann Perl, life estate, Bittersweet Village, Subphase II, lot 11, unit 2.

