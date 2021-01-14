Paulding County
Marriage licenses
Cody McMillan, 32, Haviland, truck driver, and Alyssa Puckett, 28, Haviland, stay-at-home mother.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Cavalry SVP I, LLC (assignee of Citibank, Valhalla, N.Y.) vs. Elizabeth Brown, Payne. Money judgment.
Patrick and Marilyn Bloomfield, Oakwood, vs. James and Jennifer Varner, Oakwood. Injunction.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Dennis Tuohy to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, Sec. 19, Auglaize Hills Dev., lot 14, 0.5165 acres.
Blue Creek Township —
Ian and Kim Miller to Jason and Noemi Varner, Sec. 26, 0.926 acres.
Brown Township —
James Hertel, trustee, to Anthony Wobler, Sec. 32, 4.117 acres.
Carryall Township —
Donald Mercer to Robert Curry, Sec. 33, 0.707 acres.
Crane Township —
Earl and Donna Baldwin to Earl and Donna Baldwin, Sec. 2, 4 acres.
Cecil Village —
Earl and Donna Baldwin to Cathy Myers, et al, Sec. 14, outlots, lot 11, 0.416 acres.
Oakwood Village —
Perry Daub to Postal Building & Leasing Co., Sec. 26, lot 5, 0.38 acres.
Paulding Village —
Marklee Lockie to April Manz, Hartzog Country Side Estates, lot 2, 0.3122 acres.
David Adkins to Summit Housing Development Corporation, Noneman North Side Allot., lot 22, 0.3444 acres.
Joann Perl, life estate, to Joann Perl, life estate, Bittersweet Village, Subphase II, lot 11, unit 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.