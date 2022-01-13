Paulding County
Marriage license
James Coyne, 23, Paulding, Cooper Farms, and Iliana Herrera Soto, 26, Paulding, animal breeder.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Clinton Zeedyk, Hicksville, vs. Jeremia Smith, Paulding. Money judgment.
Paulding County Treasurer, vs. Delna Yoh and unknown spouse, Paulding. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer, vs. Larry Switzer and unknown spouse, Melrose. Foreclosure.
Paulding County Treasurer, vs. Joseph Ferguson and unknown spouse, Continental. Foreclosure.
Real estate transfers
Auglaize Township —
Betty Blockberger to Barbara Wirt, et al, Sec. 31, 1.5 acres.
Andrews Family, LLC to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 34, 77.832 acres; Sec. 35, 16 acres; Sec. 35, 20.127 acres.
Benton Township —
Nicholas Gordon and Rebecca Wells to Mitchell and Emily Hodgen, Sec. 7, 2.176 acres.
Brown Township —
Nicky Cupp to Nicky and Ronnie Cupp, Sec. 18, 1.673 acres.
Andrews Family, LLC to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 1, 36.326 acres; Sec. 1, 92.302 acres; Sec. 1, 157.787 acres; Sec. 1, 47.950 acres; Sec. 2, 34.287 acres; Sec. 2, 21.56 acres; Sec. 2, 39.115 acres; Sec. 2, 21.915 acres; Sec. 4, 76.92 acres.
Rolland Andrews Jr., trustee, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 84 acres.
Nathan and Heather Andrews to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 1, 4.333 acres.
Andrews Farms Inc. to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 40 acres; Sec. 2, 34.287 acres.
Crane Township —
Harold and Lori Shaffer to Margaret Wiemken, Sec. 19, Noneman Rolling Acre, lot 4, 0.344 acres.
James Hertel to James Hertel, Sec. 28, 7.658 acres.
Emerald Township —
Michael and Donna Porter to Michael and Donna Porter, Sec. 5, 80 acres.
Harrison Township —
Anthony Wannemacher, trustee, et al, to Anthony and Carol Wannemacher, Sec. 24, 9.34 acres.
Jackson Township —
Roger and Susan Gasser to Benjamin and Christa Stoller, Sec. 4, 2 acres.
Latty Township —
Gary Girod, trustee, to Gary Girod, trustee, Sec. 26, 8.158 acres.
Grover Hill Village —
Gary Girod, trustee, to Gary Girod, trustee, Sec. 26, Kinkade First Add., lots 21-22, 0.382 acres; Sec. 26, Kinkade Add., lot 5, 0.136 acres; outlot 49, 0.259 acres
Gary Girod, trustee, to Gary Girod, trustee, outlots 49-50, 3 acres; outlot 53, 0.89 acres; outlot 55, 8.713 acres.
Latty Village —
Annette Sinn, trustee, to Steven and Alicia Sinn, lots 34-38, 0.335 acres.
Paulding Village —
Robert and Carol Flint to Roger and Susan Gasser, outlots, lot 4, 1.03 acres.
Bittersweet Development, LLC to Bittersweet Development, LLC, outlot 11003, 3.910 acres.
Payne Village —
Sara Suffel and Raymon Matthews to Raymon Matthews, Proxmire Payne Allot., lot 1, 0.264 acres.
