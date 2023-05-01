Marc McNabb, 41, Paulding, pleaded guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 218 days served in jail while his case pending.
Matthew Brubaker, 51, Paulding, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with any remaining days after his admission to the W.O.R.T.H. Center program suspended.
Domanic Hoge, 30, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a sexual offender registration violation, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail with work release. He was given credit for three days served in jail while his case was pending.
Corbin Delgado, 18, Grover Hill, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle and vandalism, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for June 13.
Chad Salm, 32, Piqua, pleaded not guilty to failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 30 and his bond was continued.
Travis Wallace, 39, Morehead, Ky., pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 30 and his bond was continued.
