Paulding Common Pleas
Derrick Bennett, 31, 19842 Ohio 111, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve one day in Paulding County Jail with credit for one day served, make all child support payments as they come due, maintain employment and pay child support arrearages before his community control concludes. He failed to make adequate child support payments for at least 26 weeks in a period of 104 weeks.
Larry Copsey, 50, Antwerp, pleaded guilty to non-support of dependents, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 19.
Freda Lane, 40,16227 County Road 153, Defiance, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22.
Brieanne Wilson, 21, Paulding, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance or weapons, drugs or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 22.
Sarah Hodson, 37, Latty, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Chelsea Wilhlem, 33, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to possession of fentanyl, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 5 and her bond was continued.
An indictment for possession of cocaine and possession of oxycodone, each a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed against Thomas Baum II, 39, Antwerp.
An indictment for illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits, a fifth-degree felony was dismissed against Lexis Egnor, 21, Oakwood.
An indictment for theft, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed against Bobby Fanning, 44, Antwerp.
An indictment for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed against Morenzin Murdock, 23, 520 Chippewa Drive, Defiance, for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
