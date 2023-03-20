Adam Robinson, 37, Fort Wayne, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 15 days in Paulding County Jail with work release and credit for one day served while his case was pending.
John Talbott, 54, Grover Hill, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he serve 60 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 15 days served while his case was pending. He will receive credit for each day served in the W.O.R.T.H. Center treatment program.
Craig Wagenhauser Jr., 34, Paulding, appeared for sentencing on charges of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, given 68 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 68 days served while his case was pending and ordered to have a mental health assessment from Westwood Behavioral Health Center, Inc.
Jerry Morhart, 71, Oakwood, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 4 and bond was set at $200,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to a sexual offender registration violation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for April 25.
Raychel McGill, 29, Paulding, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A dispositional hearing was scheduled for May 16.
Harmony Bender, 18, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Adam Daniels, 23, Paulding, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 18 and bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
