Joseph Thomas, 31, 2127 Baltimore Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 62 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 62 days served while his case was pending, and receive an drug/alcohol/mental health assessment.

