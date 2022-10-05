Joseph Thomas, 31, 2127 Baltimore Road, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 62 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 62 days served while his case was pending, and receive an drug/alcohol/mental health assessment.
Eryn Arend, 27, Marysville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Todd Baker, 39, Richwood, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with a 10% allowance provision.
Adam Robinson, 36, Fort Wayne, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and his bond was continued.
Howard Skyler, 33, Kokomo, Ind., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Tony Stephey, 41, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. A disposition hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
