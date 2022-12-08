PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved a rate increase for consumers in the Auglaize River Sewer District during a recent meeting.
The district covers areas near the Auglaize River in northern Paulding County. A collection system was installed there and in Defiance County some years ago.
Wastewater from the system is pumped into treatment lagoons in southern Defiance County along Ohio 111 near the Paulding County line.
A related resolution stated that on Sept. 12, 2012 the following monthly rates were established for the district: $55 per unit for a standard connection, $41.25 per unit for a state-registered campground and $37 for debt service on non-connected taps.
The resolution notes that beginning with the January 2023 billing cycle rates will increase to $57.75 per unit for a standard connection, $43.31 for a state-registered campground and $38.85 for debt service on non-connected taps.
Commissioners also noted they were informed by Adam Panas of Maumee Valley Planning Organization that the planned Brown Township Road reconstruction project does not qualify for community development block grant (CDBG) funding. The reason, he explained, is the inability “to establish a central business district that would satisfy” program requirements.
Therefore, the $21,500 in CDBG funds will be reassigned to Antwerp’s Railroad Street reconstruction and Broughton’s street rebuild project.
In other business, commissioners:
• opened bids on the North Weible Ditch construction project. Bids were received from Grindstaff Trucking and Excavation, Oakwood, $59,818; and Sand Ridge Excavating, Cloverdale, $70,185. However, they exceeded the engineer’s estimate ($51,536) by more than 10%, so they were rejected by commissioners, and the project will be re-bid.
• received an update from Paulding County Senior Center Director Marsha Yeutter. She noted that the center’s holiday appreciation celebration is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
• passed four resolutions modifying or amending the 2022 county budget with $19,757.36 in appropriations.
• met with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard for a legal update.
• received an update from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• met with soil and water conservation district officials to discuss operations.
