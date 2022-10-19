PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners met with representatives from a company intent on establishing a solar farm in two local counties.
Dave Gulden, director of community and government relations with Greenex Solar, LLC, and Aerin Ledbetter, the company's project development manager, were on hand during a recent commissioners' meeting.
They discussed the proposed solar field (Mink Solar Project) their company is planning in Defiance and Paulding counties along Ohio 49, between Hicksville and Antwerp.
According to commissioners' meeting minutes, the representatives noted that Greenex's "mission is to create a more sustainable future through solar energy development." The minutes added that "they are intentional about giving back, providing educational opportunities and building partnerships with our rural and farm communities to assure that future."
In other business, commissioners:
• approved Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers' request for $27,667.46 for increased fuel costs as well as $18,000 for a MARCS radio upgrade.
• passed a resolution creating a new fund for Paulding County Probate/Juvenile Court for a Tri-County ADAMhs board grant of $2,000.
• discussed county employee health insurance with James Bailey of Brown & Brown Insurance, and Tera Shull, human resources manager.
• received an update from Paulding County Municipal Court Judge Suzanne Rister. She reported the following cases totals through Sept. 28, with comparable 2021 figures in parentheses: traffic, 2,599 (3,578); civil cases, 233 (336). Rister noted that criminal cases are down with a total of 315 as of Sept. 28.
• noted support for the Village of Oakwood's plans to seek a neighborhood revitalization grant through Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
• passed a resolution approving a contact with County Electric, LLC, Ottawa, for a natural gas standby generator at the McDonald Pike Office Building. The cost is $91,860.
• approved a resolution adopting regulations concerning areas where flooding is a potential hazard. This is required for participation in the National Flood Insurance program, the resolution notes.
• received an update from Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey. He noted his office's intention to seek a capital projects grant with assistance from MVPO.
• discussed electricity aggregation contracts with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy.
• authorized Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard to create a technical assistance agreement between the county's land bank and MVPO.
• received an update from the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser.
