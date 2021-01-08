PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners held a reorganizational session during their first meeting of the year this week and also took action on a couple of minor financial matters.
Commissioners welcomed Republican Clint Vance to the three-member board to replace Tony Zartman, who he defeated in the April GOP primary. Vance then went on to beat Democrat Thomas Sinn in the November election for a four-year term.
Vance joins Republican incumbents Roy Klopfenstein — who won a contested election in November — and Mark Holtbserry, whose seat isn't up for election until next year.
Klopfenstein's term began on Jan. 2; Vance's started the following day.
During commissioners meeting Monday — minutes of which were provided Thursday to The Crescent-News — Klopfenstein was elected chairman of the commissioners' board, while Holtsberry was made vice chairman.
Commissioners were sworn in by Paulding County Common Pleas Judge Tiffany Beckman on Dec. 30, along with the county's other elected officials who are starting new terms in 2021.
Commissioners kept their meeting schedule from the last year intact. Regular sessions will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays beginning each day at 8 a.m. in the commissioners office, located in suite B-1 of the Paulding County Courthouse.
They handled only a light agenda for their first meeting Monday, approving two financial resolutions, in addition to the above reorganizational matters.
One resolution slightly reduced the 2021 budget appropriation for the OSU Extension Office fund from $20,000 to $19,843.62, while a second legislative item decreased the amount for the county's hazmat fund from $10,000 to $9,162.66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.