PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners handled a number of miscellaneous items during a series of three recent meetings.
Commissioners:
• received Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers’ monthly report on the Paulding County Jail. The facility housed 51 inmates during October — 35 males and 16 females who served 708 days. For the month, the jail served 1,978 meals to inmates.
• passed seven resolutions modifying, supplementing or amending the 2022 county budget with appropriations totaling $318,896.46. Among them was an additional appropriation of $60,800 for senior center/estate building. The senior center recently purchased a garage on Maple Avenue in Paulding for storage space at a cost of $59,900.
• approved a resolution deactivating 25 separate health insurance line items.
• passed a resolution allowing a $47,000 note from Premier Bank for CIC#1 note.
• hosted the county land bank meeting.
• met with Paulding Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Ken Amstutz to discuss Paulding County Opportunity Center which operates as an alternative learning center in Paulding.
• received a legal update from Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• discussed 2023 budget proposals with Landers and Paulding County Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher.
• received updates from the county’s maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• received an update from Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel.
