PAULDING — The Paulding County commissioners discussed the county’s bicentennial and approved the annexation of property in Paulding Village recently.
Commissioner Tony Zartman reminded elected officials that the bicentennial kickoff event will be Feb. 12. Elected officials are asked to have their offices open for a courthouse tour following a 6 p.m. kick-off at Branch Christian Fellowship Church.
Commissioners also held an annexation hearing. The Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Paulding petitioned for 16.009 acres of land to be annexed into the village. Commissioners approved the annexation.
Commissioners also heard from Emergency Management Director Ed Bohn, who gave his 2019 year in review. Among the highlights are that the EMA: handled seven transportation accidents involving diesel fuel leaks and spills; flooding on May 17-19 in the county, which closed U.S. 127 south of Ohio 114 to be closed in the first time in more than 30 years; a microburst hitting Emerald Dairy Farm on May 23; all 10 fire departments from four counties responding to a major fire on July 19, sending two firefighters to the hospital for heat exhaustion; receiving nine grants; had the first responder training facility completed and operational; and going live with the MARCS radio communication system.
The emergency response guidebook for the nine school buildings in the county also were completed.
Bohn also stated that equipment for a new regional mass casualty response trailer has been purchased by the state and will be put in operation in February 2020.
The Paulding County EMA was a recipient of several awards in 2019. It received the Dr. Frank Foss Award from St. Vincent’s Life Flight for response to a semi-tractor trailer accident near Antwerp in 2018 The second award was the Golden Shovel Award from the Paulding County Chamber of Commerce. The third award came from Emergency management of Ohio for five years served as EMA director in Paulding County for Bohn. The final award came from the State of Ohio Emergency Response Commission. For the fifth straight year Paulding County Local Emergency Planning Committee received the Recognition Award for Outstanding leadership in the county. Bohn was especially proud of this award because Paulding County previously had only received the recognition three other times in the 28 years prior.
Attention then turned to an issue at the fairgrounds.
Guy Dasher of the fair board discussed a water line concern and issue on the grounds. There is a water leak in the line between the Youth Leadership Building and the race horse barns near the track. Digging has begun to find the leak. Aaron Timm of the engineer’s office was given approval to help the fair board find the leak.
Commissioners also met with the new economic development director, Tim Copsey, who discussed his goals for the office. He discussed the upcoming career showcase for high school students and stated he has started a Twitter page for the office.
A public hearing was then held for the Community Housing Impact and Preservation Program (CHIP) and Community Development Block Grant with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO).
Kessler noted that MVPO officials anticipate three to four projects up to $150,000 for the funds. MVPO will assist in eligibility. Project applications are due to MVPO by April 6. Income surveys must be complete prior to deadline. A second public hearing will be held after the applications are turned in to be presented to the commissioners for them to make their decisions. Paulding County is eligible to apply for any of the competitive set asides, Neighborhood Revitalization and Downtown Revitalization Downtown program. Liz Keel is the contact for the CHIP, which provides financial assistance for remodel/repairs to homes.
Also commissioners:
• heard the leaking issue at the Paulding County Municipal Court has been fixed and that the Ohio Supreme Court will be visiting to assess the building’s safety.
• heard from Probate/Juvenile Court Judge Michael Wehrkamp about a grant his office received for the Youth Assessment Center, which will be located in the Small Business Innovation Center on the square in Paulding. The center will be the host for suspended school children to report to instead of being at home, probation reporting, vocational training and more.
• heard that Common Pleas Court Judge Tiffany Beckman is looking for recommendations to fill a board position for the County Library.
• had a presentation with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy about a participation agreement regarding Energy Purchasing Programs of the CCAO Service Corp.
• heard Wehrkamp also reviewed applications for the Paulding County Hospital board. There is one seat available for a six-year term. There were three applicants. Both Wehrkamp and Beckman will interview applicants before one is selected.
• went into executive session to discuss legal matters.
• heard the engineer’s office is working on five bridges this year.
• set the 2020 holiday schedule for county offices.
• designated Commis-sioner Roy Klopfenstein as a representative to the County Commissioners’ Association of Ohio and Commissioner Mark Holtsberry as the alternate.
• heard from Grover Hill Mayor John Moon, who had some questions on land bank properties in Grover Hill. Commissioners told Moon that Land Bank properties are sold as is, if the wells on the property were deemed as not usable then they were capped. The Land bank is not responsible for putting in new well and septic service, which is the reason they sell the property as is.
