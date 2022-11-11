PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners a funding matter for the county's Developmental Disabilities board during a recent meeting.
DD Superintendent Jim Stripe provided commissioners with a projected budget for 2023.
He noted that the 2021 budget was unusual because it included COVID-related money from the federal government for Medicare/Medicaid. But Stripe explained that this money will not be available in 2023.
However, he added that a reserve account of about $1.3 million is available through Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission if Medicare costs rise.
Paulding County Auditor Claudia Fickel said the county's budget commission will take a look at the budget to do their "due diligence to the taxpayers to make sure compliance is met," according to the meeting minutes. The minutes also noted that commissioners, the budget commission and the DD board "want to do what is right by the taxpayers and keep the board's budget in compliance."
In other business, commissioners:
• approved a resolution allowing the purchase of property at 12281 Maple Ave. in Paulding from Rose Bowers. The cost is $59,900.
• passed a resolution authorizing a load limit reduction on Washington Township Road 32, west of Township Road 197, as recommended by Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey. The limit will go to 22 tons for two-axled emergency vehicles and 36 tons for three-axled emergency vehicles.
• met with Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn for his monthly update.
• approved an estimate to proceed with replacement of the fire and security system at the Jacob Eaton Children's Home north of Paulding.
• discussed legal matters with Paulding County Prosecutor Joe Burkard.
• received an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser.
• approved a resolution accepting Paulding County Hospital's 2023 operating and capital budgets.
• passed three resolutions amending, modifying or increasing the 2023 county budget by $73,477.54.
