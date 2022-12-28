PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners awarded another contract for fiber optic installations during a recent meeting here.
The latest fiber optic contract will go to to QualStar Communications, Inc., dba MetaCom, based in Defiance to serve the Village of Latty.
As part of the contract award, commissioners passed a resolution stipulating that Latty will pay commissioners $19,169.44 to help finance the broadband expansion. This represents American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the village has received.
Latty Village joins several other townships in Paulding County which have teamed with commissioners on fiber optic expansions for improved internet service, all using ARPA funds.
Commissioners also received a fourth-quarter update from the county's OSU Extension Office.
Among the highlights: Michael Schweinsberg of 4-H youth development, journeyed to the National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals conference in Madison, Wisc., and took home a National Achievement in Service Award.
This honor is presented to "individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership" and a "professional service career to the 4-H program and the national association," according to commissioners' meeting minutes.
Keeping with the leadership theme, Schweinsberg noted that he was appointed as an Area 1 leader on Nov. 1 and will serve as a supervisor for Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
Too, he informed commissioners that meetings continue with school principals at Divine Mercy Catholic and Payne Elementary on the in-school 4-H program each plans to implement in January.
OSU Extension's agriculture and natural resources leader, Sarah Noggle, addressed a number of topics, noting that she hosted the state's OSU Extension director, Jackie Kirby Wilkins.
Noggle toured the county with Wilkins and county commissioners. They took a look at on-farm research plots, "observed extension programming" and "met with stakeholders," according to commissioners' minutes.
Noggle also made a presentation ("farm stress and your community support agriculture") during the Tri-State Conference in Fort Wayne on Nov. 13.
And she noted that in 2023 she "will be partnering as the state sustainable agriculture and research education (SARE) co-coordinator for Ohio."
Additionally, Erika Johanns and Rachel Cochran of the OSU Extension Office updated commissioners on the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP-Ed) and water quality, respectively.
Johanns reported that "indirect programming," including food pantry assistance, was offered to 80 people from October-December.
Cochran she won awards from the Joint Council of Extension Professionals, including first place for individual promotion package created for a soil health tour.
In other business, commissioners:
• discussed land use options for solar development with Benton Township trustees Marc Crosby, Joe Thome and Randy Noggle.
• passed four resolutions increasing, supplementing, modifying or amending the 2022 budget with $918,322.95 in appropriations. The largest is $600,000 for capital improvements.
• received the monthly update from Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey and Kristen Schilt, office manager.
• met with the county's maintenance supervisor, Tim Yenser for an update.
