PAULDING — Paulding County commissioners approved weight limits for a bridge in Blue Creek township during a recent meeting.
The bridge is located on County Road 71, 0.3 mile south of Township Road 24.
At the direction of Paulding County Engineer Travis McGarvey, commissioners approved the following new load limits: 15 tons for two-axled vehicles, 23 tons for three-axled vehicles, 29 tons for five-axled and six-axled vehicles, and 40 tons for a three-axled vehicle with a two-axled trailer.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution approving a master agreement with Energy Harbor for electricity supply and related services for the villages of Latty and Payne.
• approved a resolution accepting the status report from the county's tax incentive review committee. This followed a review by the committee of five enterprise zone agreements and those for two community reinvestment areas that provide tax incentives to new or expanding companies.
• passed a resolution amending the 2023 county budget with $1,691.77 in appropriations for general health/salaries.
• received an update from Sally Wannemacher, administrator of the county's juvenile and probate court.
• met with Matt Miller of the county prosecutor's office for a legal update.
• set a bid date of 10 a.m. on April 5 for the county's chip/seal program for 2023.
